Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Kane milestone in Spurs win, Milan lose to Lille in Europa League

Rangers lead the group on goal difference from Benfica. There were goals galore in Group C with leaders Slavia Prague beating French side Nice 3-2 while second-placed Bayer Leverkusen came back from a goal down to win 4-2 at bottom side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 04:07 IST
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Kane milestone in Spurs win, Milan lose to Lille in Europa League

Harry Kane netted his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as they won 3-1 at Ludogorets and AC Milan's 24-match unbeaten run ended with a 3-0 loss to Lille in the Europa League on Thursday.

England striker Kane headed home Lucas Moura's corner to set Spurs on course for a victory over the Bulgarians that put them top of Group J on goal difference with six points from three games after Royal Antwerp lost 1-0 to Austrian side LASK. AC Milan's superb run in all competitions came to a shuddering halt as Lille's Turkish winger Yusuf Yazici opened the scoring with a penalty and added two second-half goals in a comprehensive win that put the French side top of Group H.

Yazici's second hat-trick in three Europa League group games put Lille on seven points, one ahead of Milan. Sparta Prague are third after their 4-1 drubbing of Celtic in Glasgow. England's Leicester City took control of Group G with their third win in three games, thrashing second-placed Braga 4-0, while AEK Athens beat FC Zorya of Ukraine 4-1 to stay third.

Arsenal also notched a third successive win, 4-1 over Molde, helped by two own goals from the Norwegians. The London side lead Group B on nine points, three ahead of Molde and six clear of Rapid Vienna who beat bottom side Dundalk 4-3. In Greece, PAOK bounced back from a goal down with four second-half strikes to defeat Dutch visitors PSV Eindhoven 4-1 and go second in the table on five points, two behind Granada, who won 2-0 at bottom side Omonia Nicosia.

AS Roma put in their most impressive performance of the Group A campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Romania's CFR Cluj, Borja Mayoral netting twice for the Italians. They top Group A ahead of Swiss side Young Boys who downed CSKA Sofia 3-0. A stoppage-time goal by Darwin Nunez snatched a 3-3 draw for 10-man Benfica at home to Scottish side Rangers in Group D. Rangers lead the group on goal difference from Benfica.

There were goals galore in Group C with leaders Slavia Prague beating French side Nice 3-2 while second-placed Bayer Leverkusen came back from a goal down to win 4-2 at bottom side Hapoel Beer Sheva. Group F remains tight with AZ Alkmaar top on goal difference despite losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad. Alkmaar, Sociedad and Italian side Napoli, who won 2-1 at Rijeka, all have six points.

Villarreal's home clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv was delayed by over an hour due to torrential rain which left the pitch waterlogged.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, death toll surges

The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday as streets turned into rivers and dozens more were feared to be buried in their homes by mudslides...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. F1 eases off on Miami race but remains actively engagedFormula One is still hoping for a race in Miami but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down, chairman Chase Carey said on Thur...

Esports-Alfa Romeo's Opmeer extends lead in Formula One pro series

Formula Ones esports Pro Series reached the halfway point on Thursday with Alfa Romeos Jarno Opmeer extending his lead to 27 points. The Dutchman, with three wins from six races in a series with drivers racing remotely for a share of the 75...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. votePolice in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020