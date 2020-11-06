Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. F1 eases off on Miami race but remains 'actively engaged'

Formula One is still hoping for a race in Miami but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down, chairman Chase Carey said on Thursday. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media has targeted Miami as it seeks to add a second U.S. race after the existing one in Austin, Texas. Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekend's European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spain's MotorLand Aragon circuit because of the virus, will take another test on Friday and only if he passes that will he be allowed to rejoin his team and compete. Doping: CAS expects decision on Russian appeal against ban by end 2020

Russia's appeal against a four-year ban on competing at international events under its own flag has been heard by sport's highest tribunal, which expects to make a decision before the end of the year, CAS said on Thursday. Russia was sanctioned last year after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) concluded that Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats. Nadal charges into Paris quarters

Top seed Rafa Nadal was forced to save a set point before overcoming Australian Jordan Thompson 6-1 7-6(3) on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals. A day after becoming the fourth player in the Open Era to record 1,000 tour-level wins, Nadal resumed his pursuit of a maiden Paris-Bercy title and broke Thompson's serve twice to claim the opening set in convincing fashion. Union VP Iguodala circles health concerns with short offseason

For teams that haven't been on the court since March, the level of concern with starting the season later than usual -- Dec. 22 -- is nonexistent. But as Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat can attest, it's another matter for teams and players who wrapped up the COVID-19-interrupted season less than a month ago. Iguodala is vice president of the NBA players union. Thompson holds share of early Houston lead, Spieth stumbles

Michael Thompson birdied his final hole to earn a share of the early first-round clubhouse lead at the Houston Open on Thursday while Jordan Spieth squandered a good start with a back-nine collapse in the last tournament before next week's Masters. Thompson mixed six birdies with three bogeys for a three-under-par 67 at Memorial Park Golf Course to sit level with Australian Cameron Davis, and Scottie Scheffler, Harold Varner III and Carlos Ortiz. Nadal survives Lopez scare in Paris to claim 1,000th win

Top seed Rafa Nadal was handed an opening night fright by his good friend Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters on Wednesday, but rallied to beat his fellow Spaniard 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 and claim his 1,000th ATP Tour win. Nadal becomes just the fourth man to achieve 1,000 singles victories in the Open Era, behind Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068). Maradona 'confused', to spend more time in hospital

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona is to be kept in hospital for several more days after suffering from "confusion" caused by an unexplained "abstinence" that followed his brain surgery this week, his doctor said on Thursday. "We all know Diego," physician Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the clinic where three days ago Maradona had an operation on a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain. NFL: Bears, Texans close facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans have closed their facilities after players tested positive for COVID-19, the two National Football League teams said on Thursday. Chicago, already in the NFL's "intensive protocol" after offensive lineman Jason Spriggs tested positive earlier in the week, said they were notified on Thursday morning of another positive test involving a player. Philipsen claims first Grand Tour stage win in tough conditions

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after a gruelling 230km hilly route from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria lasting over six hours in persistent rain and a constant headwind. Overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia retained his 39-second lead over Ecuador's Richard Carapaz as both riders crossed the line along with Philipsen in an 84-man peloton, meaning no change to the general classification standings.