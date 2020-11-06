Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC award SAS development grants to four organisations

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday announced the recipients of the 2020 IOC Sport and Active Society (SAS) development grants.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:07 IST
IOC award SAS development grants to four organisations
IOC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday announced the recipients of the 2020 IOC Sport and Active Society (SAS) development grants. The four organisations selected are: Kabubu (France), Kids Play International (USA), Fondation Sport pour l'Espoir (Haiti), and Asociacion Civil Activa en Educacion y Soporte en Diabetes y Ecnt (Argentina).

The four organisations have developed inspiring projects encouraging the practice of regular physical activity and promoting the health and social benefits of sport. Selected from among 107 applications by a jury composed of four IOC SAS Commission members, each project will receive a grant worth CHF 20,000. "Congratulations to the recipients of the IOC SAS Development Grants. This year's grant applicants were extremely impressive in demonstrating how sport and physical activity can be effective tools to tackle pressing social issues such as climate change, the integration of young refugees, gender inequalities and innovation challenges," Former Olympic race walker from Finland, IOC Member and Chairperson of the IOC SAS Commission, Sari Essayah, said in a statement.

"All the projects are showcasing the power of sport in an impactful and sustainable way," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: RKFC chairperson apprises Rijiju of sporting activities being carried out in valley

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police: Men with guns arrested near vote counting in Philly

Philadelphia police said they arrested two men Thursday for not having permits to carry the guns they were armed with near the state convention center, where vote counting is ongoing. Police said they had received information earlier in the...

Colombia, ex-FARC rebels to improve housing, meet on security concerns

Colombias government and former rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia FARC on Friday agreed to accelerate housing improvements and land purchases and to hold meetings aimed at improving the ex-guerrillas security.Hundreds o...

India and Italy ink 15 agreements; unveil action plan to further expand ties

India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte that primarily focused on ramping ...

Johann Myburgh named as South East Stars head coach

Johann Myburgh has been appointed as the first permanent regional head coach of South East Stars, the womens centre of excellence that covers the Kent and Surrey regions in ECBs regional structure. He fills the role which was covered on an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020