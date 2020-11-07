Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Steelers fined for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Steelers were fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for the violations during Sunday's game at Baltimore, according to a statement on the league's website. The Steelers, who lead the NFL with a 7-0 record, are the third team to be punished for violating protocols related to COVID-19, joining the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 00:20 IST
NFL-Steelers fined for violating COVID-19 protocols
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined $350,000 for violating NFL COVID-19 protocols after members of the team's coaching staff failed to wear face coverings at all times during a recent game. The Steelers were fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for the violations during Sunday's game at Baltimore, according to a statement on the league's website.

The Steelers, who lead the NFL with a 7-0 record, are the third team to be punished for violating protocols related to COVID-19, joining the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. The Raiders have been fined several times in the NFL's 2020 season, including a $650,000 penalty and loss of a draft pick this week for violations related to offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive coronavirus test in October.

The NFL, which is in Week 9 of a 17-week regular season, has already issued a reminder to teams of mask requirements that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. While the NFL has not mandated masks for all players not on the field, it "strongly encouraged" all active players in the bench area who are not about to enter the game to wear them while on the sideline.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra still critical but stable

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, under treatment at a private hospital here since October 6, continued to be critical but stable on Friday, one of the doctors attending on him said. Chatterjee continued to be on ventilation and was yet ...

All Kamtapur Students Union organises march demanding separate state

The All Kamtapur Students Union AKSU on Friday took out a march in Jalpaiguri district demanding a separate Kamtapur state and inclusion of Kampapuri language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The AKSU is the student wing of the Kamt...

Palestinian held by Israel ends hunger strike after 103 days

A Palestinian on Friday ended a 103-day hunger strike against being held without charge by Israel after being assured his four-month detention would not be extended, the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group said.Israels Shin Bet intern...

Shah slams TMC over appeasement politics, seeks white paper on political killings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the TMC government on Friday over alleged minority appeasement and deteriorating law and order, demanded a white paper on political killings and urged voters to give the BJP a chance to run West Beng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020