Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB won't punish Dodgers' Turner for returning to field

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner will not be punished for returning to the field to celebrate the team's World Series win after the third baseman tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from their title-clinching game, MLB said on Friday. Turner exited the contest before the start of the eighth inning when the test result was conveyed to the team and told to isolate but returned to the field to celebrate and take photos while not wearing a mask, alarming many viewers. Surfing: Englishman Cotton always chasing the next big wave

Big-wave surfer Andrew Cotton is not keen on heights yet plummeting down the side of an 80ft Atlantic breaker feels like the most natural thing in the world to the Englishman. The 42-year-old from Devon was back at his favourite break last week, the infamous rollers off Nazare on Portugal's rugged silver coast. Red Sox to bring back Cora as manager: reports

The Boston Red Sox have decided to re-hire manager Alex Cora, who in January mutually agreed to part ways with the team due to his involvement in the Houston Astros' cheating scandal, according to multiple media reports on Friday. Cora, who led Boston to the 2018 World Series championship in his first year at the helm, served a season-long suspension in 2020 after MLB found him to be one of the instigators of the Astros' sign stealing scheme during his time with that club. Nadal on course for maiden Paris Masters crown, Schwartzman into ATP Finals

Rafa Nadal stayed on track for a maiden Paris Masters title by beating fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-5 6-1 on Friday, a result that gave Argentine Diego Schwartzman the last spot at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals. Spain's 20-time Grand Slam champion recovered from a wobbly start and revved up the engine near the end of the second set to clinch victory and progress to a clash with German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who beat Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-3 7-6(1). 'Not like prison' – gymnasts content with COVID restrictions before Tokyo test

At an upscale hotel in Tokyo, gymnasts from the United States, Russia, China and Japan are getting a taste of what more than 11,000 athletes might experience when the city hosts the postponed Olympic Games next year. They are preparing for Sunday's meet, which will be the first international event to be held at an Olympic venue since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Games’ postponement. Motorycling: Rossi OK to race but Yamaha boss goes into quarantine

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to race in the European Grand Prix in Valencia on Friday after recovering from COVID-19 but his factory Yamaha team were hit by another outbreak of the virus. Yamaha said five staff members, including team boss Massimo Meregalli, were self-isolating and would miss the next two races at the Spanish circuit. Niemann withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next week's Masters at Augusta National, the world number 41 said on Friday. The 2018 Latin America Amateur champion, who has five top-25 finishes in his last six PGA Tour starts, was due to make his second Masters start next week. Billionaire Steve Cohen closes takeover of New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen on Friday completed the purchase of the New York Mets baseball team in a reported $2.4 billion deal, a record for a North American sports franchise. The 64-year-old Cohen, who is a New York native and a lifelong Mets fan, signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the team in September. Burns grabs early second-round lead in Houston

Sam Burns used a fast start and steady finish to grab the early second-round clubhouse lead at the Houston Open on Friday, while Phil Mickelson was set to miss the cut in his final start before next week's Masters. Burns birdied three of his first four holes at Memorial Park Golf Course en route to a bogey-free five-under-par 65 that left him two shots clear of Australian Jason Day (68) and three ahead of fellow American and first-round leader Brandt Snedeker (71). Steelers fined for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined $350,000 for violating NFL COVID-19 protocols after members of the team's coaching staff failed to wear face coverings at all times during a recent game. The Steelers were fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for the violations during Sunday's game at Baltimore, according to a statement on the league's website.