Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League not a two-horse race, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said several teams could win the Premier League this season, dismissing suggestions of a two-horse race between his side and Manchester City for the title.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 11:41 IST
Soccer-Premier League not a two-horse race, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said several teams could win the Premier League this season, dismissing suggestions of a two-horse race between his side and Manchester City for the title. City and Liverpool have dominated the Premier League the past few seasons, with Pep Guardiola's City claiming the title in 2018-19 with 98 points to Liverpool's 97.

Klopp's side coasted to the title last season, finishing 18 points ahead of second-place City, and the two teams are once again billed as the favourites to compete for the crown in this campaign. "Yes, it always was (more than a two-horse race)," Klopp told Sky Sports, echoing the sentiments of Guardiola, who is also expecting a wide open race.

"Until a specific point, it was last year for a very long time at least a three-horse race... Nothing is guaranteed. I don't think about us as one of the two teams, I think about us as a team that has to do a lot of things right to be successful. "If we look back at the previous two years, they were impressive for both teams... but that doesn't mean this year we have the ticket to do it again, everybody has a chance."

Liverpool, who trail league-leaders Southampton on goal difference, will have the opportunity to return to the top of the table when they face City, who are in 12th, later on Sunday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors aims to have widest portfolio of SUV in domestic market

Tata Motors aims to have the widest portfolio of sports utility vehicles SUVs in the domestic market, a move aimed at helping the company muster greater market share in the passenger vehicle segment, according to a top company official. The...

Police foil BJP leaders attempt to hold protest in support of Arnab Goswami at Rajghat

Police on Sunday detained BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga and foiled their bid to hold a protest at Rajghat here in support of journalist Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case of an interio...

'Jurassic World: Dominion' completes production amid COVID-19

Its finally a wrap on the production of Jurassic World Dominion, one of the Hollywood films whose shooting schedule was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed. The development came a month after shootin...

When COVID-19 turns "dancing Gods" of Malabar jobless, pushes to penury

He is the God incarnate. Wearing coconut-frond skirt and towering headgear, he used to give darshan to his devotees at temple grounds and countryside sacred groves at midnight.Even his mere touch or soothing words were believed to have the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020