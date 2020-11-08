Left Menu
SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-COMMENTS Hats off to our bowlers for soaking in pressure: Harmanpreet Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur lavished praise on her bowlers for delivering under pressure as the two-time champions notched up a two-run win over Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge here. SPO-CRI-SARFRAZ-FINE Sarfaraz fined for for using ''inappropriate language'' Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been penalised 35 per cent of his match fee for for using "inappropriate language" during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:18 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. *Pre-match press conference copies of Haramanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge final. *Report of Eckental Challenger final between Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sebastian Korda.

*A copy on Indian cricket team's new new masseur cum throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-FINAL-PREVIEW Women's T20 Challenge final: Supernovas have upper hand against Trailblazers Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women's T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-DEEPTI I worked on my game after lockdown: Deepti Sharma Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma has said she has worked on her game after the coronavirus-forced lockdown and is executing her plans in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge here. SPO-CRI-IPL-POLLARD Off-field relations with Pandya brothers transcends into cricket field: Pollard Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 (PTI) West Indian swashbuckler Kieron Pollard says his relationship with the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- transcends the cultural boundaries, and explosive batting is just one of the many similarities they share.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-MCC WI pace legend Holding is MCC Foundation's new patron London, Nov 8 (PTI) West Indies pace legend Michael Holding has been appointed patron of the MCC Foundation. SPO-CRI-AKRAM-PAK Akram backs Babar to take over Test captaincy, urges him to be assertive Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Pakistan's pace legend and former captain Wasim Akram has backed white-ball skipper Babar Azam to also take over Test captaincy from the tour of New Zealand and urged him to be more assertive.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-MAHMUDULLAH Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19, will miss PSL Dhaka, Nov 8 (PTI) Bangladesh's T20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, local media reported.

SPO-CRI-SARFRAZ-FINE Sarfaraz fined for for using ''inappropriate language'' Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been penalised 35 per cent of his match fee for for using "inappropriate language" during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match..

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Good opportunity for India to export sugar; reconsidering extension of export subsidy: Govt

The government is reconsidering extension of sugar export subsidies as India has got good opportunity to sell the sweetener in the international market during November-April of the 2019-20 season that commenced this month, according to Food...

Delhi government invited to share experience at dialogue on zero emission

Delhi government has received invitation from non-profit body Climate Group to share its experience at the Race to Zero Dialogues Launching the global race to zero emission mobility, according to an official statement. Vice chairperson of D...

Ethiopian prime minister fires senior officials amid state of emergency

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sacked his army chief, head of intelligence and foreign minister on Sunday, as the military continued a five-day old offensive in the restive Tigray region with a new round of air strikes. Abiy announced ...

Maha CM hints at reopening religious places after Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at reopening places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali. In a webca...
