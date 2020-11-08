The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. *Pre-match press conference copies of Haramanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge final. *Report of Eckental Challenger final between Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sebastian Korda.

*A copy on Indian cricket team's new new masseur cum throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-FINAL-PREVIEW Women's T20 Challenge final: Supernovas have upper hand against Trailblazers Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women's T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-DEEPTI I worked on my game after lockdown: Deepti Sharma Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma has said she has worked on her game after the coronavirus-forced lockdown and is executing her plans in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge here. SPO-CRI-IPL-POLLARD Off-field relations with Pandya brothers transcends into cricket field: Pollard Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 (PTI) West Indian swashbuckler Kieron Pollard says his relationship with the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- transcends the cultural boundaries, and explosive batting is just one of the many similarities they share.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-MCC WI pace legend Holding is MCC Foundation's new patron London, Nov 8 (PTI) West Indies pace legend Michael Holding has been appointed patron of the MCC Foundation. SPO-CRI-AKRAM-PAK Akram backs Babar to take over Test captaincy, urges him to be assertive Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Pakistan's pace legend and former captain Wasim Akram has backed white-ball skipper Babar Azam to also take over Test captaincy from the tour of New Zealand and urged him to be more assertive.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-MAHMUDULLAH Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19, will miss PSL Dhaka, Nov 8 (PTI) Bangladesh's T20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, local media reported. SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-COMMENTS Hats off to our bowlers for soaking in pressure: Harmanpreet Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur lavished praise on her bowlers for delivering under pressure as the two-time champions notched up a two-run win over Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge here.

SPO-CRI-SARFRAZ-FINE Sarfaraz fined for for using ''inappropriate language'' Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been penalised 35 per cent of his match fee for for using "inappropriate language" during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match..