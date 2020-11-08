Left Menu
SPO-CRI-SAHA-INJURY Saha has hamstring tear, confirms SRH captain Warner; all eyes on BCCI Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 (PTI) Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha's saga of picking up injuries continued as he has been diagnosed with a hamstring tear which is sure to raise questions about his availability for the upcoming tour of Australia. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-GAMBHIR Gambhir tests negative for COVID-19 New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, two days after someone at his home contracted the dreaded disease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:02 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. *Pre-match press conference copies of Haramanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge final.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-FINAL-PREVIEW Women's T20 Challenge final: Supernovas have upper hand against Trailblazers Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women's T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final here on Monday. SPO-CRI-WOM-DEEPTI I worked on my game after lockdown: Deepti Sharma Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma has said she has worked on her game after the coronavirus-forced lockdown and is executing her plans in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-POLLARD Off-field relations with Pandya brothers transcends into cricket field: Pollard Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 (PTI) West Indian swashbuckler Kieron Pollard says his relationship with the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- transcends the cultural boundaries, and explosive batting is just one of the many similarities they share. SPO-CRI-HOLDING-MCC WI pace legend Holding is MCC Foundation's new patron London, Nov 8 (PTI) West Indies pace legend Michael Holding has been appointed patron of the MCC Foundation.

SPO-CRI-AKRAM-PAK Akram backs Babar to take over Test captaincy, urges him to be assertive Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Pakistan's pace legend and former captain Wasim Akram has backed white-ball skipper Babar Azam to also take over Test captaincy from the tour of New Zealand and urged him to be more assertive. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-MAHMUDULLAH Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19, will miss PSL Dhaka, Nov 8 (PTI) Bangladesh's T20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, local media reported.

SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-COMMENTS Hats off to our bowlers for soaking in pressure: Harmanpreet Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur lavished praise on her bowlers for delivering under pressure as the two-time champions notched up a two-run win over Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge here. SPO-CRI-SARFRAZ-FINE Sarfaraz fined for for using ''inappropriate language'' Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been penalised 35 per cent of his match fee for for using "inappropriate language" during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

SPO-CRI-SEHWAG-KOHLI-RCB Unlike Gambhir, Sehwag backs Kohli to stay on as RCB captain New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former India star Virender Sehwag has backed Virat Kohli to remain captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore despite yet another IPL heartbreak, disagreeing with his ex-opening partner Gautam Gambhir's views. SPO-CRI-SAHA-INJURY Saha has hamstring tear, confirms SRH captain Warner; all eyes on BCCI Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 (PTI) Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha's saga of picking up injuries continued as he has been diagnosed with a hamstring tear which is sure to raise questions about his availability for the upcoming tour of Australia.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-GAMBHIR Gambhir tests negative for COVID-19 New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, two days after someone at his home contracted the dreaded disease. SPO-ATP-RAMKUMAR Ramkumar settles for runner-up finish again on his birthday Eckental, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan yet again settled for a runner-up finish on the Challenger circuit, losing the final of the Eckental event to American Sebastian Korda, here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-GARANI-THROWDOWN From manning "Kolkata Traffic" , farmer's son Garani is now India's throwdown expert By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) Manning the snarling traffic on a busy Kolkata street as a Civic Police Volunteer, the thought of standing 22 yards apart of Virat Kohli mustn't have crossed 20-something Dayananda Garani's mind..

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Two men arrested in Switzerland visited Vienna attacker in July - paper

The two men arrested in the Swiss town of Winterthur near Zurich last week over possible links to a jihadist shooting attack in Vienna on Nov. 2 visited the attacker in July and he may have visited the Zurich region, Swiss media reported on...

Woman kills self, infant after tiff with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her childrens food, killing herself and her six-month old son on Sunday, said police. The womans three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscio...

Fresh 26 COVID-19 deaths in UP, caseload mounts to 4.97 lakh

With 26 fresh deaths in the state, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,206 in Uttar Pradesh, while the total caseload climbed to 4,97,563 with 2,247 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the...

SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives...
