STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-FINAL-PREVIEW Women's T20 Challenge final: Supernovas have upper hand against Trailblazers Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women's T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final here on Monday. SPO-CRI-WOM-DEEPTI I worked on my game after lockdown: Deepti Sharma Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma has said she has worked on her game after the coronavirus-forced lockdown and is executing her plans in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-POLLARD Off-field relations with Pandya brothers transcends into cricket field: Pollard Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 (PTI) West Indian swashbuckler Kieron Pollard says his relationship with the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- transcends the cultural boundaries, and explosive batting is just one of the many similarities they share. SPO-CRI-HOLDING-MCC WI pace legend Holding is MCC Foundation's new patron London, Nov 8 (PTI) West Indies pace legend Michael Holding has been appointed patron of the MCC Foundation.

SPO-CRI-AKRAM-PAK Akram backs Babar to take over Test captaincy, urges him to be assertive Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Pakistan's pace legend and former captain Wasim Akram has backed white-ball skipper Babar Azam to also take over Test captaincy from the tour of New Zealand and urged him to be more assertive. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-MAHMUDULLAH Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19, will miss PSL Dhaka, Nov 8 (PTI) Bangladesh's T20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, local media reported.

SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-COMMENTS Hats off to our bowlers for soaking in pressure: Harmanpreet Sharjah, Nov 8 (PTI) Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur lavished praise on her bowlers for delivering under pressure as the two-time champions notched up a two-run win over Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge here. SPO-CRI-SARFRAZ-FINE Sarfaraz fined for for using ''inappropriate language'' Karachi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been penalised 35 per cent of his match fee for for using "inappropriate language" during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

SPO-CRI-SEHWAG-KOHLI-RCB Unlike Gambhir, Sehwag backs Kohli to stay on as RCB captain New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former India star Virender Sehwag has backed Virat Kohli to remain captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore despite yet another IPL heartbreak, disagreeing with his ex-opening partner Gautam Gambhir's views. SPO-CRI-SAHA-INJURY Saha has hamstring tear, confirms SRH captain Warner; all eyes on BCCI Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 (PTI) Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha's saga of picking up injuries continued as he has been diagnosed with a hamstring tear which is sure to raise questions about his availability for the upcoming tour of Australia.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-GAMBHIR Gambhir tests negative for COVID-19 New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, two days after someone at his home contracted the dreaded disease. SPO-ATP-RAMKUMAR Ramkumar settles for runner-up finish again on his birthday Eckental, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan yet again settled for a runner-up finish on the Challenger circuit, losing the final of the Eckental event to American Sebastian Korda, here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-GARANI-THROWDOWN From manning "Kolkata Traffic" , farmer's son Garani is now India's throwdown expert By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) Manning the snarling traffic on a busy Kolkata street as a Civic Police Volunteer, the thought of standing 22 yards apart of Virat Kohli mustn't have crossed 20-something Dayananda Garani's mind..