Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ibrahimovic misses another penalty, grabs equaliser in Milan draw

But, after Calabria had a 90th-minute goal disallowed following a VAR review, Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time for his eighth goal of the season, leaving Milan with 17 points from seven games. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-11-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 03:22 IST
Soccer-Ibrahimovic misses another penalty, grabs equaliser in Milan draw

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty for the third time this season before scoring a stoppage-time equaliser as the Serie A leaders hit back to draw 2-2 at home to Verona on Sunday. Beaten 3-0 by Lille in the Europa League on Thursday, Milan trailed 2-0 after less than 20 minutes as Antonin Barak scored for the visitors and Davide Calabria put through his own goal.

Milan pulled one back with a Giangiacomo Magnani own goal in the 27th minute and should have equalised midway through the second half when they were awarded a penalty but Ibrahimovic sent a wild effort flying over the bar. But, after Calabria had a 90th-minute goal disallowed following a VAR review, Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time for his eighth goal of the season, leaving Milan with 17 points from seven games.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad -sources

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the c...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic might leave next penalty to a team mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might leave AC Milans next penalty to team mate Franck Kessie, he said after missing his third spot kick of the season in their 2-2 draw with Verona on Sunday. The 39-year-old later scored Milans equaliser in stoppage tim...

WRAPUP 6-Facing a divided U.S., Biden and aides plan for the 'hard work of governing'

Joe Biden and his advisers on Sunday were working on plans to tackle the crises facing a divided America, first and foremost the raging coronavirus pandemic, a day after the Democrat won enough states to clinch the U.S. presidency. Republic...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seen buoyant, dollar likely to extend losses

Stocks are expected to stay buoyant on Monday while the dollar is seen likely to extend its downward trend as Democrat Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in a move that analysts say would prop up risk assets.The outcome was largel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020