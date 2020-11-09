Soccer-Ibrahimovic misses another penalty, grabs equaliser in Milan draw

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty for the third time this season before scoring a stoppage-time equaliser as the Serie A leaders hit back to draw 2-2 at home to Verona on Sunday. Beaten 3-0 by Lille in the Europa League on Thursday, Milan trailed 2-0 after less than 20 minutes as Antonin Barak scored for the visitors and Davide Calabria put through his own goal.

Milan pulled one back with a Giangiacomo Magnani own goal in the 27th minute and should have equalised midway through the second half when they were awarded a penalty but Ibrahimovic sent a wild effort flying over the bar. But, after Calabria had a 90th-minute goal disallowed following a VAR review, Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time for his eighth goal of the season, leaving Milan with 17 points from seven games.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)