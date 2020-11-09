Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Father-to-be Redmayne to miss Sydney's ACL trip

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:06 IST
Soccer-Father-to-be Redmayne to miss Sydney's ACL trip

Australian champions Sydney FC will travel to Qatar for next week's Asian Champions League without first choice goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, who has chosen to remain at home with his pregnant wife ahead of the birth of their first child.

The 31-year-old is due to become a father in January but would have risked being stuck in quarantine upon his return to Australia should Sydney go deep into the continental competition. "It wasn't an easy decision to make," he said.

"It's tough. It's hard leaving the boys. I'm a team man. "I love being around the boys, I love supporting the boys on and off the pitch, so it's going to be hard missing out on some really good quality games.

"But there's enough talent in the squad and enough leadership in the squad to do extremely well over there and I'm looking forward to supporting them from home." The coronavirus-delayed competition resumes on Nov. 18 in Doha with all 16 teams from the east of Asia converging on the Qatari capital to play out the remainder of the tournament.

With Australian teams facing two weeks in quarantine upon their return home at the conclusion of their involvement in the competition, Redmayne decided not to travel and is likely to be replaced by second-string goalkeeper Tom Heward-Belle. "Once it was confirmed that we were going I just knew it was something I would have to do, to say no, and it's the first time in my life where I've put anything or anyone above football but I think now is a time like no other to do that," said Redmayne.

"I think it's going to be an amazing experience for them and one that I'm regretfully missing, but missing for a good reason." Steve Corica's side will return to action with back-to-back games against Shanghai SIPG on Nov. 19 and 22 before meeting Yokohama F Marinos and Jeonbuk Motors in the return fixtures. The top two teams in the group will advance to the last 16.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old girl dies by suicide in UP's Mahoba

A 17-year-old Dalit girl has allegedly hanged herself here, police said on Monday, with family members claiming that she was upset with a neighbour who used to stalk her. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, SHO of Mahobkanth, Dines...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Rainbow Industries, directors

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rainbow Industries and Constructions and its two directors to recover over Rs 11 crore. The recovery proceedings were initiated agai...

UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to "sensible" fishing compromise

Britain said on Monday it was open to a sensible compromise on fishing and that there was goodwill on both sides to progress towards a Brexit trade deal as a new round of talks began in London.The United Kingdom left the European Union in J...

Hungarian teachers' union urges parents to keep kids at home amid COVID surge

A Hungarian teachers union has asked parents not to send their children to school and kindergarten to protect teachers and parents from the coronavirus pandemic, clashing with the government which has vowed to keep schools open. Hungary now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020