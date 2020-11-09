Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress

Former IAS officer S SasikanthSenthil on Monday joined the Congress party, a year after he quit the civil service alleging Indian democracy's fundamental building blocks were being compromised

Senthil joined the grand old party in the presence of state unit president K S Alagiri, All India Congress Committee in charge for Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and AICCsecretaries, Sanjay Dutt and Sirivella Prasad at the TamilNadu Congress Committee headquarters, 'Sathyamurthy Bhavan.' The 41-year old former officer joined the civil service in 2009 and belonged to the Karnataka cadre

He quit service last September alleging, "the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner." On Sunday, he said he decided to join the Congress party which has always been consistent with the founding ideologies of the Constitution.