Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

India captain Virat Kohli will return home from Australia after the opening test in Adelaide next month to attend the birth of his child, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday. Kohli's deputy Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the final three tests of the tour which begins in Sydney on Nov. 27 with first of the six short-form internationals.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:45 IST
Cricket-Soon-to-be dad Kohli to return home after Adelaide test

India captain Virat Kohli will return home from Australia after the opening test in Adelaide next month to attend the birth of his child, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Kohli's deputy Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the final three tests of the tour which begins in Sydney on Nov. 27 with first of the six short-form internationals. At the Oct. 26 selection committee meeting, Kohli informed the BCCI of his plans to return home after the day-night test in Adelaide from Dec. 17, board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first test against Australia in Adelaide," Shah said. Kohli's actress wife Anushka Sharma is pregnant with their first child.

Under Kohli, India registered their maiden test series victory in Australia last year. The BCCI announced several changes to the touring party after several players sustained injuries in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Opener Rohit Sharma has been added to the test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after initially being left out of the touring party because of a hamstring niggle. Quick Ishant Sharma, who was also omitted initially because of a muscle tear, would be added to the test squad should he recover in time.

The Indian board confirmed test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has injured both his hamstrings in the IPL and a call on his availability will be taken later. Rishabh Pant is the other wicket-keeper in India's test squad.

Sanju Samson has joined the one-day team as an additional wicketkeeper, while quick T Natarajan replaced spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who sustained a shoulder injury, in the Twenty20 side. India squads:

T20 squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)

Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UBS appoints Odedra as new country head for India

Swiss banking major UBS on Monday announced the elevation of Uday Odedra as the country head of its India operations, which employ over 6,700 people. It has created a new post of chairman for India and made Harald Egger, who holds the post ...

Armenia reports battles around strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia reported heavy fighting around a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, a day after Azerbaijan said it had captured it in a major breakthrough after six weeks of bloodshed. People celebrated in the streets of Azerbaijans capi...

Cong leader slams Bengal BJP chief for using language of 'common thug'

Congress leader Jitin Prasada slammed West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday for his death threat, saying the language used by him is that of a common thug. Irrespective of political differences no one should be reducing the political ...

Biden welcomes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news, says safety measures still needed

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden greeted Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine as excellent news on Monday, but warned that widespread vaccination remains months away and Americans need to continue wearing masks and maintain social distan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020