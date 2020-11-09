Left Menu
IPL 13: Delhi Capitals will dominate the next few seasons, reckons Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Delhi Capitals (DC) will dominate the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next few seasons regardless of what happens in the final on Tuesday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:05 IST
Delhi Capitals (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Delhi Capitals (DC) will dominate the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next few seasons regardless of what happens in the final on Tuesday. DC registered seven wins from their first nine matches and despite the dip in the latter stages of the season, made it to the playoffs.

However, they lost four matches on the trot before beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last league stage match to seal a place in the Qualifier 1, where they faced defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI). The tides turned again in the Qualifier as Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets to help Delhi Capitals defend a total of 189 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and progress to the finals of IPL.

Former Indian cricketer Ifran congratulated Delhi on reaching the final for the first time and said that the side will dominate the next few IPL seasons regardless of what happens in the finals on Tuesday. "You will see @DelhiCapitals dominating the @ipl for the next few seasons, regardless of what happens in the final. Well done on reaching the #ipl finals for the first time," Irfan tweeted.

Delhi will now lock horns against defending champion MI at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

