Leicester City reacted well to adversity this season: James Justin

After securing a win over Wolves, Leicester City's James Justin praised the team's performance and said that his side has shown this season that they "react well to adversity".

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:36 IST
James Justin (Photo/ James Justin Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over Wolves, Leicester City's James Justin praised the team's performance and said that his side has shown this season that they "react well to adversity". Leicester City defeated Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League here on Sunday. This was Leicester City's sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

"It's an amazing run for us and hopefully we can rest and recover in this international break and come back fresh. We knew how much quality they have and how they defend in that kind of low block," the club's official website quoted Justin as saying. "We had to try and get through that somehow, and it was just the runs in behind that we kept on pushing and pushing, and we got the two penalties. We converted one, and that was enough for the game. We have shown this season that we react well to adversity and we showed that in the second half, where we had to dig in," he added.

Jamie Vardy successfully converted a penalty in the 15th minute which was enough for Leicester City to secure three points from the match. After this victory, Leicester City have claimed the top spot on the Premier League table with 18 points. The team will now take on Liverpool on November 21. (ANI)

