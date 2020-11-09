Soccer should support itself, says UK PM's spokesman

Britain's government hopes there will be progress for all professional soccer clubs to be able to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, noting how much the elite Premier League clubs had spent on player transfers.

"We've been clear right from the outset that we expect football to support itself ... I think we do want to see progress, particularly when Premier League clubs have spent over a billion pounds on players in the recent transfer window," he told reporters on Monday.

