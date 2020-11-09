Left Menu
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fracture in his right leg during Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Valencia in La Liga, the Spanish champions said on Monday. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2020/11/09/valverde-medical-report.

Soccer-Real's Valverde sustains fractured leg

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fracture in his right leg during Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Valencia in La Liga, the Spanish champions said on Monday. Real did not say when the Uruguay midfielder could expect to return from the injury, although Spanish media reports said he would be out of action for at least a month.

"Following tests carried out on our player, Federico Valverde he has been diagnosed with a fracture in the posterior tibial bone in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2020/11/09/valverde-medical-report. The injury means Valverde will miss Uruguay's World Cup qualifying matches against Colombia and Brazil this month.

Real, who are fourth in La Liga with 16 points, visit Villarreal in their first game after the international break.

