Sports News Roundup: Steelers edge Cowboys, stay uneaten; Bucks' Brown reach settlement and more

NFL roundup: Steelers edge Cowboys, stay uneaten

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led a six-play, 79-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron with 2:14 left Sunday as the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers eked out a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, to remain unbeaten. Pittsburgh, down 13 points in the first half and 10 points entering the fourth quarter, is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Roethlisberger, who tweaked his left knee late in the first half but finished, was 29 of 42 for 306 yards, and also had touchdown passes to James Washington and Juju Smith-Schuster. Julius Baer to pay nearly $80 million in FIFA corruption case

Julius Baer has made an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) to settle allegations over its role in corruption surrounding global soccer body FIFA, the bank said on Monday. The bank has taken a provision of $79.7 million to cover expected fines after agreeing in principal to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. Julius Baer said it expects a final resolution of the matter "shortly."

City of Milwaukee, Bucks' Brown reach settlement: report

Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the city of Milwaukee settled a lawsuit for unlawful arrest and excessive force stemming from an event involving police officers and Brown in 2018, according to a letter from the city attorney. Brown would receive $750,000, a public admission of guilt from the Milwaukee PD and a vow that changes to standard operating procedures would be made within the department. The changes, per The Athletic, would need to be made within 180 days of the settlement date.

Johnson crosses finish line of NASCAR career with full heart

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson rounded out his storied NASCAR career with a fifth-place finish in Phoenix on Sunday and said his heart was full as he gets set to embark on a move to IndyCar next year. Johnson, who is sixth on NASCAR's all-time win list with 83 victories, got a standing ovation from spectators when he was introduced at Phoenix Raceway then took photos and exchanged hugs with other drivers as he made his way along pit row.

Brees tosses four touchdowns as Saints dominate Brady, Buccaneers

Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes and Tom Brady threw three interceptions as the visiting New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 on Sunday night. Brees entered the game one touchdown pass behind Brady for the NFL career lead and finished the game with 564 to Brady's 561. Brees completed 26 of 32 for 222 yards and 12 different receivers caught passes on the night.

Golf: Johnson dangerous after shaking off the rust

Dustin Johnson is a dangerous threat heading into this week's Masters after the world number one showed impressive form since coming back from COVID-19. The American came on strong to finish tied for second place in Houston on Sunday, coolly rolling in a birdie putt on 15 to build momentum as he guns for his first Green Jacket. European Tour adds new tournament in Dubai for 2020 season

The European Tour expanded its presence in the United Arab Emirates on Monday by unveiling a new tournament, the Golf in Dubai Championship, set to be played in the penultimate week of the 2020 season. The event will be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from Dec. 2-5.

Eagles activate practice window for G Seumalo

The Philadelphia Eagles activated a 21-day practice window for guard Isaac Seumalo, who has been on injured reserve since Week 2. The Eagles are dealing with a ravaged offensive line since losing Seumalo - and other linemen - to a knee injury in the team's home opener on Sept. 20, using seven different OL combinations in its eight games.

Actors Reynolds, McElhenney bid to buy Wrexham

Wrexham fans can look forward to having a drink with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at matches, the duo said after releasing their mission statement ahead of a proposed takeover of the Welsh soccer club. The pair said their goal was to grow the club that plays in England's fifth-tier and get them back into the English Football League (EFL), while also increasing attendances at an improved Racecourse Ground.

Tennis: Recovered Thiem starts preparations for ATP Finals

Austrian Dominic Thiem said he has recovered from a foot injury he suffered during a tournament in Vienna and will travel to London this week to take part in the season-ending ATP Finals. U.S. Open champion Thiem struggled with blisters during the Vienna Open last month and his title defence at his home tournament ended when he lost in the quarter-finals.