Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Sexton wants Ireland to reach full potential in Autumn Nations Cup

the new coaching team was assembled over the start of the year, we've had the Six Nations and finished third. "Obviously there are a lot of areas that we need to improve but also we took some positives that we're not that far away.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:50 IST
Rugby-Sexton wants Ireland to reach full potential in Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said success in the Autumn Nations Cup starting on Friday will be the perfect launch pad for their 2021 Six Nations campaign after a disappointing third-placed finish this year. Ireland needed a bonus point victory over France in Paris on Oct. 31 to seal the crown but fell to a 35-27 defeat that meant both teams missed out as England lifted the title after beating Italy 34-5.

"We want to target this competition and try and win it and then target next year's Six Nations... everything this week is about playing to our potential," Sexton, whose side face Wales in Dublin on Friday, told reporters. "... We've drawn a line under the Six Nations realising that... the new coaching team was assembled over the start of the year, we've had the Six Nations and finished third.

"Obviously there are a lot of areas that we need to improve but also we took some positives that we're not that far away. We created a lot of chances in the last game especially and we just need to start capitalising on them. "We finished third so that's the bottom line and we've got to improve... It's been very much going through all the parts of our game, set pieces, starter plays, phase stuff, attack in their 22... all of that stuff needs to be better."

Wales had a poor Six Nations campaign losing four of their five games to finish second-bottom. "We're playing against a team that's obviously a lot better than the latest results would suggest," Sexton added.

"They've had a couple of tight encounters that haven't run their way as well so two teams that will be hurting a little bit... and it'll be a really tough game come Friday."

Also Read: Rugby-England edge out France on points difference to win Six Nations

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass on Console, Android and PC

EA Play, a subscription-based video game service from Electronic Arts, will be available on Xbox consoles including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting today i.e. November 10.The service will bri...

President Ramaphosa describes confrontation at Brackenfell as regrettable

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the confrontation outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town as deeply regrettable and has called on all parties involved to act responsibly.On Monday, a violent confrontation broke out between a gr...

Rugby-Champions Crusaders face Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa opener

Otago Highlanders will welcome defending champions Canterbury Crusaders in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa on Feb. 26 after New Zealand Rugby NZR announced the schedule httpswww.superrugby.co.nzassetsSuperRugby2021.pdf for the sec...

New report highlights COVID-19 impact on Southeast Asia’s internet economy

Since the beginning of 2020, 40 million people in Southeast Asia have connected to the internet for the first time as compared to 10 million in 2019 and 100 million between 2015 and 2019. While more than 1 in every 3 digital service consume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020