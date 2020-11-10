Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wijnaldum named new Dutch skipper and Krul in goal

Georginio Wijnaldum will replace his injured Liverpool team mate Virgil van Dijk as Netherlands captain while Tim Krul will be first choice in goal when the Dutch play their two Nations League matches next week, coach Frank de Boer said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:11 IST
Soccer-Wijnaldum named new Dutch skipper and Krul in goal

Georginio Wijnaldum will replace his injured Liverpool team mate Virgil van Dijk as Netherlands captain while Tim Krul will be first choice in goal when the Dutch play their two Nations League matches next week, coach Frank de Boer said on Tuesday. They are among the decisions De Boer has had to make around team selection with the Dutch playing three games in the space of seven days.

De Boer's side face Spain in a friendly on Wednesday in Amsterdam before hosting Bosnia in the Nations League on Sunday and ending their campaign away in Poland the following Wednesday. "The players have to play so many matches, we now sit waiting for the next injury. That says something about the schedule they face," he told a news conference.

But the new Dutch coach, who started last month with a friendly defeat by Mexico and draws with Bosnia and Italy in the Nations League, said there is little he can do about the taxing schedule. "But I can do as a trainer is highlight the problems. It would be best if the football associations work together and take a stand together," De Boer added.

"But money rules and the show must go on, that's just the way it is. As coaches, we also have to take this into account. "I look very closely at the amount of time that the players have played and then based my selections on that."

He said he would field largely fringe players against Spain as the Dutch still have a chance to win Group A1 and qualify again for the final stages of the Nations League. Norwich City's Krul will take over from injured goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen but AZ Alkmaar's Marco Bizot will win a first cap in goal against Spain, added De Boer. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Army pays tribute to its brave hearts of 'The Madras Regiment'

Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havildar CH Parveen Kumar and Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar of The Madras Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice on November 8, 2020, in Machhal sector here. In a solemn ceremony at B...

People's blessings to NDA's good governance even after 15 years of rule shows what are Bihar's dreams and expectations: Modi.

Peoples blessings to NDAs good governance even after 15 years of rule shows what are Bihars dreams and expectations Modi....

Voters in Bihar have made it clear that development is their only aspiration and priority: Modi on NDA's victory in state assembly polls.

Voters in Bihar have made it clear that development is their only aspiration and priority Modi on NDAs victory in state assembly polls....

U.S. approves $23.37 billion advanced arms sale to UAE - Pompeo

The Trump administration told Congress on Tuesday it had approved the U.S. sale of more than 23 billion in advanced weapons systems, including F-35 fighter jets and armed drones, to the United Arab Emirates, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020