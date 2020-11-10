Left Menu
IPL 13: Skipper Rohit leads way as MI beat DC to lift record 5th title

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:13 IST
IPL 13: Skipper Rohit leads way as MI beat DC to lift record 5th title
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

With this victory, the Rohit Sharma-led side claimed their fifth IPL title, the highest by any franchise. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals. Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians got off to a stunning start with openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit smashing regular boundaries. The team scored 45 runs off the first four overs. Marcus Stoinis, bowling the fifth over, got hold of de Kock (20) on the very first ball of the over. Rohit was then joined by Suryakumar Yadav on the field but their partnership did not last long as the latter was run out in the 11th over after scoring 19 runs.

Yadav's dismissal brought Ishan Kishan out on the field. Rohit continued his sublime form and completed his half-century as Mumbai Indians inched closer towards the victory. Anrich Nortje handed Delhi Capitals the much-needed wicket of Rohit in the 17th over. Kieron Pollard was the next batsman and he played furiously from the very beginning. Pollard smashed two boundaries to Nortje but in the next over, Kagiso Rabada sent the batsman back to the pavilion.

Nortje then dismissed Hardik Pandya in the 19th over following which Krunal Pandya came out to bat when the team needed just one run to win and he easily took the team over the line. Kishan scored unbeaten 33 runs in the match. Earlier, a magnificent half-century by Rishabh Pant and a gutsy fifty by skipper Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals post 156 runs after witnessing a disastrous start against Mumbai Indians. Pant smashed 56 runs off 38 balls while Iyer scored 65* as Delhi rebuilt the innings. However, the Capitals lost quick wickets again in the death overs.

After opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as Marcus Stoinis went back in the dugout for a golden duck on the very first ball courtesy of a stunning delivery from Trent Boult. In his next over, Boult struck again and dismissed Ajinkya Rahane as Delhi reeled at 16/2. Shikhar Dhawan looked in great touch but his stint at crease soon came to an end as Jayant Yadav cleaned up the left-handed batsman in the fourth over.

Iyer and Pant then rebuilt the Capitals' innings as the side scored 75/3 halfway through the mark. Pant provided some momentum as he whacked Krunal for two sixes in the tenth over as the duo brought up their 50-run partnership. Pant and Iyer continued their fine form and touched the 100-run mark in 14th over. The left-handed batsman smashed his 12th half-century in IPL and also his first this season before Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed him in the 15th over.

Meanwhile, Iyer brought up his 500 runs and smashed his third half-century in this year's IPL. The right-handed batsman whacked two fours in Jasprit Bumrah's third over as Delhi looked set after witnessing a poor start. However, Shimron Hetmyer departed early as Boult picked his third of the day. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 157/5 [Rohit Sharma 68 (51), Ishan Kishan 33* (19), Anrich Nortje 2-25] defeated Delhi Capitals 156/7 [Shreyas Iyer 65*(50), Rishabh Pant 56(38), Trent Boult 3-20] by five wickets. (ANI)

