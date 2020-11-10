Left Menu
IPL 13: Wanted to break the jinx of winning IPL title every two years, says Bumrah

After winning the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the side wanted to break the jinx of winning the title every two years.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:40 IST
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After winning the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the side wanted to break the jinx of winning the title every two years. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium to lift their fifth IPL title.

The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets. "Very happy, we have worked hard, we started preparing before others, we worked through the process. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every two years. Very happy as a team. It means a great deal, the pandemic has been such a shock, we are just grateful to come back and play cricket, something we love," Bumrah told host broadcaster Star Sports after Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title.

Bumrah was not able to take any wickets in the finals, but he ended the tournament with the second-highest wickets this season as he finished with 27 wickets from 17 matches, only behind Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada's tally of 30 wickets. "We are just happy we could bring back some smiles to the people back home, it's been a tough few months. From the first game, I felt my rhythm was up, when I bowled the super over here, I felt I could execute against AB and Virat. Since then, my confidence went up, I just wanted to keep things simple and repeat the basics every time," said Bumrah.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss in the finals against Mumbai Indians and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer) while Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed two batsmen -- Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. (ANI)

