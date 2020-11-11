Rugby-Scotland team to play Italy in Autumn Nations Cup

Rugby-Scotland team to play Italy in Autumn Nations CupReuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:34 IST
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named the following team for the Autumn Nations Cup clash against Italy in Florence on Saturday:
15-Stuart Hogg (capt), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11- Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Ali Price, 8-Blade Thomson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Scott Cummings, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Rory Sutherland
Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Oli Kebble, 18-WP Nel, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Nick Haining, 21-Sam Hildago-Clyne Steele, 22-James Lang, 23-Blair Kinghorn. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
