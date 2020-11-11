Left Menu
Sri Lanka players to undergo 10-day training camp ahead of South Africa tour

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:08 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket . Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct a 10-day training camp for 22 players ahead of their tour of South Africa. Also, the SLC said that the training camp, set to begin from November 13, will be conducted under a 'Bio-Secure Environment'.

"Sri Lanka Cricket will conduct a training camp at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, starting from 13th November, 2020 focusing on the National team's tour of South Africa. 22 Players will take part in the 10-day training camp, which will be conducted under a 'Bio-Secure Environment'," SLC said in a statement. "Once the training camp is over, the players participating in the Lanka Premier League will leave directly to Hambantota, whilst the rest will return to Colombo on the 22nd of November," it added.

SLC said that the national Test team will leave for South Africa on December 17. Sri Lanka and South Africa will play two Tests with the first match set to be played from December 26 to 30 in Centurion. The second Test will be played from January 3 to 7 in Johannesburg. (ANI)

