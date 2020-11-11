Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSL suffers setback before play-offs stage, more foreign players pull out

A well-informed source said that the franchises were facing difficulties in finding replacements due to the problems posed by travel restrictions. The PSL franchises have already lost service of leading English players due to their country's white ball series in South Africa while James Vince of England and Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah also pulled out after testing positive for the virus.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:54 IST
PSL suffers setback before play-offs stage, more foreign players pull out

The efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board to complete the Pakistan Super League have received setbacks due to the unavailability of some more overseas players ahead of the play-offs matches due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions. The PCB is holding the four remaining play-off matches and the summit clash this weekend and next week in Karachi.

But for the first time since the PSL was launched in 2016, former West Indian captain Darren Sammy, who has one of the leading faces of the league, is not available to play for his franchise. Sammy, who has also captained Zalmi, will not be flying to Karachi because of COVID-19 related travel issues. New Zealand’s Mitchell McClenaghan has also pulled out due to his country's travel guidelines.

McClenaghan, who represented Karachi Kings, will not play the matches to be held on November 14, 15 and 17 in Karachi. A well-informed source said that the franchises were facing difficulties in finding replacements due to the problems posed by travel restrictions.

The PSL franchises have already lost service of leading English players due to their country's white ball series in South Africa while James Vince of England and Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah also pulled out after testing positive for the virus. The PCB also confirmed one more COVID-19 positive case and said the concerned individual has been shifted to an isolation room in the team hotel while the rest of his team members had tested negative.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MDA govt defeats no-confidence motion

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance MDA led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the oppostion Congress in the Assembly through a voice vote. Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh put the no-confidence mo...

In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab dares Thackeray

Back in the familiar environs of the TV newsroom after a week in judicial custody, journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for arresting him in a fake case. Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me...

Fears of COVID-19 resurgence spread to East Coast as grim U.S. records mount

As COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths surge across the United States, more signs emerged that a second wave could engulf areas of the Northeast, which managed to bring the pandemic under control after being battered last sprin...

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020