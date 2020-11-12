Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Augusta National focusing on changes to community not course

Instead of changes to its famous golf course, Augusta National will this year put its energy and financial muscle into developing underprivileged local communities that have faced added hardship from COVID-19 and race issues. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced on Wednesday at his annual pre-Masters news conference that the club and its partners will make a combined $10 million contribution that will help spur the redevelopment of neighborhoods. Maradona released from hospital into rehabilitation

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was released from hospital on Wednesday and taken to a recovery clinic where he can be treated for alcohol dependency, his doctor told reporters. The former Napoli and Boca Juniors player had emergency surgery eight days ago for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain. Soggy Masters on tap as unique major season wraps up

Players applying late finishing touches to their Masters preparations were forced to cut things short when thunderstorms rolled in on Wednesday afternoon, setting the stage for a soggy start to a tournament 19 long months in the making. A handful of players were still on the course at 3 p.m. local time when the siren wailed to signal dangerous approaching weather, among them Matt Kuchar, who casually strolled up the 18th hole in the company of a couple of friends. Mayfield clears COVID-19 protocol, rejoins Browns

The Cleveland Browns activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, allowing him to return to team facilities for practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mayfield was added to the list on Sunday after he was found to be in close contact with a non-coaching staff member who tested positive the day before. Doping: Athletes demand reforms as WADA meets

Athlete groups renewed calls for further reforms of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as the embattled body began virtual executive committee and Foundation Board meetings on Wednesday. Governance reforms are at the top of the agenda, which includes an update on Russia's appeal against a four-year ban before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, that the executive committee will tackle followed by the Foundation Board. A Masters without fans leaves businesses in the rough

Fans with Masters tickets may be disappointed that this year's tournament is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but spare a thought for how local businesses are coping. A city that normally buzzes during Masters week as thousands of visitors open their wallets and spend freely in hotels, restaurants and well beyond the hospitality industry, is this year going about its business much as it does in any other week. NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo: IOC

Team owners and the NBA players' association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players from the world's best league to compete in next year's Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. "The owners of NBA teams have agreed with the players' association on an early and shortened NBA season starting on Dec. 22," Bach told a news conference. CAS decision on Russia ban must be unambiguous: IOC's Bach

A verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Russia's appeal of a four-year ban over doping must be unambiguous so it is implemented ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. Russia was sanctioned last year after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) concluded that Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats. Ravens CB Humphrey returns from COVID quarantine

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back with the team after missing more than a week of workouts due to a positive COVID-19 test. Humphrey, who was an All-Pro in 2019, was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday night at New England. IOC's Bach in Tokyo next week for talks with Games organisers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will be in Tokyo for three days next week to review preparations for the postponed 2020 Olympics and back organisers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bach told a news conference on Wednesday he would be in Tokyo between Nov. 15-18 but did not provide details on possible meetings with government officials or Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.