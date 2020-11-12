Cycling-Trek-Segafredo lift suspension of Simmons - report

Left Menu
Trek-Segafredo have lifted their suspension of junior world champion Quinn Simmons and the 19-year-old will join their off-season training camp before returning to competition next year, the Cyclingnews website reported. Simmons had joined the World Tour team this year after winning the 2019 junior road world championship.

Trek-Segafredo have lifted their suspension of junior world champion Quinn Simmons and the 19-year-old will join their off-season training camp before returning to competition next year, the Cyclingnews website reported. Simmons was suspended for making what the team described as "divisive, incendiary, and detrimental" statements online in a twitter post responding to criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Cyclingnews report quoted team manager Luca Guercilena as saying that no further action would be taken against Simmons, who had apologised for his actions. "The situation is solved... Quinn will attend the team camps and start the season as normal," Guercilena told Cyclingnews. The rider would undergo further media training, he added.

"We are looking into next season and have Quinn as one of our top talented riders to perform at a higher level in 2021, focusing on races," he added. Simmons had joined the World Tour team this year after winning the 2019 junior road world championship.

