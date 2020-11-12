Rugby-Italy team to play Scotland in Autumn Nations Cup

Rugby-Italy team to play Scotland in Autumn Nations CupReuters | Florence | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:14 IST
Italy coach Franco Smith on Thursday named the following team for the Autumn Nations Cup clash against Scotland in Florence on Saturday:
15-Matteo Minozzi, 14-Jacopo Trulla, 13-Marco Zanon, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Mattia Bellini, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Marcello Violi, 8-Jake Polledri, 7-Braam Steyn, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Marco Lazzaroni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Danilo Fischetti
Replacements: 16-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17-Simone Ferrari, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Johan Meyer, 20-Maxime Mbanda, 21-Stephen Varney, 22-Tomasso Allan, 23-Federico Mori. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
