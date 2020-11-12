The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-AUS-SQUAD Australia pick uncapped Pucovski, Green, Abbott for Tests against India Melbourne, Nov 12 (PTI) The prodigiously talented pair of Will Pucovski and Cameroon Green were among five uncapped players picked Thursday in a 17-member Australian Test squad for the big-ticket four-match series against India, starting December 17. SPO-CRI-IND-ARRIVAL Indian team touches base in Sydney, Kohli to get rugby legend's suite during quarantine Sydney, Nov 12 (PTI) A 25-strong Indian squad, led by its star skipper Virat Kohli, reached here on Thursday for a gruelling two-month Australia tour that starts with a 14-day quarantine-cum-training period on the outskirts of the city.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI Kochhar wins first PGTI title as Pro golfer Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Karandeep Kochhar clinched his first PGTI title after turning Pro with a superb three-under-69 in the final round at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship, here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-WI Chase named Test vice-captain, Pooran retains position for NZ Tour St. John's (Antigua), Nov 12 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase has been elevated to Test vice-captaincy while wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran will continue as deputy in T20Is in the upcoming tour of New Zealand, starting November 27.

SPO-CRI-PCB-YOUNIS Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach until 2022 T20 WC Karachi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday extended batting coach Younis Khan's contract till 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Disappointing finish for Tvesa after a solid start, Aditi best Indian in Saudi Kaec, Nov 12 (PTI) Frittering away a good start, Tvesa Malik finished at 3-over 75 to be placed T-55 while Aditi Ashok was Tied 31st after round one of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, here on Thursday. SPO-KAPIL-GOLF Fit and healthy Kapil Dev "happy" to be playing golf with friends New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Two weeks after undergoing an angioplasty, World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev was back to playing golf, a sport he took up passionately after bidding adieu to cricket. SPO-ISL-CHHETRI Sunil Chhetri gearing up for ISL in earnest, says staying in bubble "isn't easy" New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Staying inside a bio bubble "isn't easy" but Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, nevertheless, is bracing up for the upcoming Indian Super League in earnest, doing all it takes for a successful campaign with his franchise Bengaluru FC.

SPO-TENNIS-IND Ramkumar bows out of Cary Challenger event in US Cary (USA), Nov 12 (PTI) Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili, here. SPO-CRI-ICC-WC-T20 BCCI will leave no stone unturned to deliver a safe T20 World Cup in 2021: Jay Shah Dubai, Nov 12 (PTI) The BCCI is committed towards hosting a safe and healthy ICC T20 World Cup next year and "will leave no stone unturned" in its endeavour, board secretary Jay Shah said as the countdown for the much-anticipated event began on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-FCGOA FC Goa ropes in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as strategic partners Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian Super League side FC Goa on Thursday announced that it has forged a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, focussing mainly on youth development and coach training. SPO-ISL-BAGAN ATKMB remove three stars from jersey, add 'champions' tag Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) Keeping the sentiments of their millions of fans in mind, ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season with a 'Champions' embossed below the team logo.

SPO-HOCK-IND-TETE Determined to be a consistent performer for national side: Salima Tete Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Having made the Indian women's hockey team last year, defender Salima Tete is seeking to hold on to her place ahead of the Tokyo Olympics with a string of consistent performances. SPO-HALFMARATHON-DELHI Belihu and Gemechu to defend Airtel Delhi Half Marathon titles New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu will return to defend their men's and women's titles respectively in the 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on November 29.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VIEWERSHIP IPL 2020 saw record-breaking 28 per cent increase in viewership Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The just-concluded 13th Indian Premier League saw a record-breaking 28 per cent increase in viewership compared to the last edition, the tournament in the UAE providing welcome relief to a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-MOTORSPORT-INRC An all-women team to feature in INRC New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) For the first time an all-women team will feature in the upcoming Indian National Rally Championship, starting December 15, the organisers announced on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-SIKKIM-WOM Sikkim organising first ever women's cricket tournament Gangtok, Nov 12 (PTI) Sikkim Cricket Association is hosting its first women's inter-club tournament Khangchendzonga Shield which started at the Mining Ground in Rangpo. SPO-FOOF-AIFF-REFEREE AIFF appoints specialised coaches for referees to move forward New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed specialised coaches for the country's top referees in order to help them head in the right direction.