Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Georgia looking to learn in Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia are relishing the opportunity to take on tier one rugby nations in what should be a massive learning opportunity over the next month in the new Autumn Nations Cup. Georgia might be facing the prospect of heavy defeats at the hands of England, Wales and Ireland but coach Levan Maisashvili says his players will try to soak up every lesson. "We will look to take from the experience, because we never have such an opportunity, to play four weeks in a row, in such a short time-frame, against so many strong teams," Maisashvili told a news conference on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:08 IST
Rugby-Georgia looking to learn in Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia are relishing the opportunity to take on tier one rugby nations in what should be a massive learning opportunity over the next month in the new Autumn Nations Cup. Georgia might be facing the prospect of heavy defeats at the hands of England, Wales and Ireland but coach Levan Maisashvili says his players will try to soak up every lesson.

"We will look to take from the experience, because we never have such an opportunity, to play four weeks in a row, in such a short time-frame, against so many strong teams," Maisashvili told a news conference on Thursday. "Every year, we have only two games against tier one countries. Now we have four games, week after week, to play against strong teams and to analyse our game," he added.

"That's an opportunity for us. Against the strong teams, if we make mistakes you learnt quickly that you have to pay a very expensive price. We have to be ready." Georgia, invited to participate in the competition after Japan withdrew, start on Saturday at Twickenham against England before taking on Wales and Ireland.

They will play a fourth game on Dec. 5 against one of the other Autumn Nations Cup teams, to be determined by the standings. "It's difficult to say what success will be for us in this competition. You cannot measure it in terms of wins or losses because we are up against some of the strongest teams in the world," Maisashvili said.

"We have in our squad a lot of young players who have a big opportunity to gain big experience from the games and one thing I will promise everyone is that all the players on the field, will do everything they can." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Also Read: Rugby-Sexton wants Ireland to reach full potential in Autumn Nations Cup

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi crown prince says no let up in fight against corruption

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday the Gulf Arab state would continue to take strong and painful action against corruption after recovering billions of riyals in settlements over the past three years.Prince Moha...

Mathura lawyers lift boycott of two district courts   DESK:REG#ORG:MATHURA# Boycott withdrawn: Rohit Va'

Lawyers boycotting the proceedings of Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajputs court and another court, on Thursday decided to resume their appearance before them. The Mathura Bar Association members, who have been shunning appearance before ...

Soccer-Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, their first-ever major tournament, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his countrys most capped pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration readies crackdown on U.S. investments in Chinese firms-sources

The Trump administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a bid to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020