Rugby-Georgia looking to learn in Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia are relishing the opportunity to take on tier one rugby nations in what should be a massive learning opportunity over the next month in the new Autumn Nations Cup. Georgia might be facing the prospect of heavy defeats at the hands of England, Wales and Ireland but coach Levan Maisashvili says his players will try to soak up every lesson.

"We will look to take from the experience, because we never have such an opportunity, to play four weeks in a row, in such a short time-frame, against so many strong teams," Maisashvili told a news conference on Thursday. "Every year, we have only two games against tier one countries. Now we have four games, week after week, to play against strong teams and to analyse our game," he added.

"That's an opportunity for us. Against the strong teams, if we make mistakes you learnt quickly that you have to pay a very expensive price. We have to be ready." Georgia, invited to participate in the competition after Japan withdrew, start on Saturday at Twickenham against England before taking on Wales and Ireland.

They will play a fourth game on Dec. 5 against one of the other Autumn Nations Cup teams, to be determined by the standings. "It's difficult to say what success will be for us in this competition. You cannot measure it in terms of wins or losses because we are up against some of the strongest teams in the world," Maisashvili said.

"We have in our squad a lot of young players who have a big opportunity to gain big experience from the games and one thing I will promise everyone is that all the players on the field, will do everything they can." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

