Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Woods makes hot start to Masters title defence, Casey leads

Defending champion Tiger Woods tied his best-ever opening round at the Masters and was three shots behind clubhouse leader Paul Casey on Thursday before play was suspended at Augusta National Golf Club due to darkness.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 04:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 04:22 IST
Golf-Woods makes hot start to Masters title defence, Casey leads

Defending champion Tiger Woods tied his best-ever opening round at the Masters and was three shots behind clubhouse leader Paul Casey on Thursday before play was suspended at Augusta National Golf Club due to darkness. Five-times Masters champion Woods, who had struggled for form in 2020, suddenly looked revived and in command on his familiar Augusta National stomping ground as he carded a four-under-par 68.

"It was good all around," Woods said after his first bogey-free start in 23 Masters appearance. "I drove it well, hit my irons well and putted well. There's really nothing, looking back on it, that I could have done a little bit better." A near three-hour delay due to lightning and rain forced players off the course 25 minutes after the first groups teed off and ended any hope of completing first-round action on Thursday given the decreased November daylight.

Woods, whose defence of his fifth Green Jacket was already put on hold for seven months because of the COVID-19 outbreak, began on the back nine three hours later than scheduled but seemed unbothered as he birdied the 13th and 15th holes. He nearly aced the par-three 16th where he walked off the green with a familiar swagger after tapping in from two feet for birdie, delivered a modest fist pump after a birdie at the par-four first and closed with a string of pars.

Englishman Casey, who has one top-five finish in 13 Masters appearances and missed the cut last year, eagled the par-five second hole, his 11th, en route to a seven-under-par 65 that left him two shots clear of Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Englishman Lee Westwood, South African Louis Oosthuizen and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed were in the clubhouse a further shot back in a group with Woods.

"I did the right things when I needed to," Casey said. "You rarely walk off this golf course going, it could have been two or three better, but it kind of felt that way. I don't want to be greedy. I'm very, very happy with my 65." DECHAMBEAU STUMBLES

Tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau, who overpowered Winged Foot with his driver in September's U.S. Open to win his first major, began on the back nine and ran into trouble at the par-five 13th where he carded a double-bogey. The world number six responded with consecutive birdies starting at the par-five 15th and, after failing to get up and down for par from 18 yards at the seventh, closed his round with two consecutive birdies for an opening two-under-par 70.

"This golf course, as much as I'm trying to attack it, it can bite back," said DeChambeau. "I tried to take on some risk today. It didn't work out as well as I thought it would have, but at the end of the day I'm proud of myself the way I handled myself and finished off." Among the notable late starters unable to complete their rounds were world number one Dustin Johnson, No. 3 Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, who needs a win this week to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors.

Thomas began with three consecutive birdies and was five-under through 10 holes, Johnson was three under after nine and his playing partner McIlroy was at even par. The Masters, typically played in early April, is employing threesomes and sending golfers off both the first and 10th holes over the first two rounds for the first time.

Despite this being a Masters like no other, without paying spectators due to coronavirus concerns, several hundred members crowded the first tee as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial tee shots to start the tournament in near darkness. Opening round play will resume on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Duris extra-time winner sends Slovakia to Euro 2020

Michal Duris struck an extra-time winner as Slovakia profited from the few chances they had to stun Northern Ireland and 1,060 raucous home fans with a 2-1 victory in their Euro 2020 qualification playoff at Windsor Park on Thursday.Slovaki...

Trump campaign surveys supporters over perceived attack by Fox News

The Trump campaign is surveying supporters over a perceived attack by Rupert Murdochs Fox News, as the president continues to retaliate against a network he once saw as a defender. The campaign surveys, which were emailed to supporters and ...

Soccer-Rashford and Coady to miss England's Nation League games

Striker Marcus Rashford defender Conor Coady will miss Englands Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday. Rashford missed Thursdays 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury su...

Delayed 'Friends' reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says

The long-delayed Friends reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic. Friends reunion being reschedul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020