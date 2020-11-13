The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LANGER-KOHLI Respect Kohli for taking paternity leave but his absence will impact India: Langer Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer has hailed India captain Virat Kohli for taking paternity leave during the tour Down Under but conceded that his absence will definitely affect the visitors during the much-anticipated Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. SPO-CRI-LYON-KOHLI Lyon laments Kohli's absence after first Test, but says India will still be strong Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon believes Virat Kohli's absence in the last three Tests of upcoming series doesn't necessarily make Australia favourites to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India boasts of a lot of "superstars" in its team.

SPO-CRI-AUS-LANGER Langer backs Burns to retain opening slot in first Test Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer has hinted that he is likely to stick with Joe Burns at the opening position with David Warner for the first Test of the four-match series against India despite young Will Pucovski's incredible form. SPO-CRI-PCB-MISBAH PCB to review Misbah's performance only after next year's WT20 Karachi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to review Misbah-ul-Haq's performance only after the completion of next year's World T20 Cup, giving him a full one-year to prove his credentials as a head coach.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-BANGLA-HABIBUL Habibul Bashar tests positive for COVID-19 Dhaka, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 and is currently in home quarantine, according to a report here. SPO-CRI-WI WI squad clears final COVID test, set to travel to Queenstown for warm-up game Christchurch, Nov 13 (PTI) The entire West Indies cricket contingent has cleared the third and final round of COVID-19 test and will be leaving for Queenstown on Friday ahead of the first warm-up match against New Zealand A beginning November 20.

SPO-TENNIS-IND Prajnesh ousts Jack Sock to make quarters of Cary Challenger Cary (USA), Nov 13 (PTI) Fighting hard, Prajnesh Gunneswaran prevailed over tough nut Jack Sock in three sets to sail into the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, here..