Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aditi jumps to T-13, Tvesa and Diksha also make cut in Saudi

The 24-year-old Pedersen closed her second round with an eagle on her closing hole, the 9th hole alongside three birdies and one bogey. Dagar, who was staring at an early exit after a first round 78, made amends with a steady 73 with three birdies, two bogeys and a double that came late in the day on par-4 17th.

PTI | Kaec | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:50 IST
Aditi jumps to T-13, Tvesa and Diksha also make cut in Saudi

Aditi Ashok, three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, shot yet another steady round and led three Indians into the weekend rounds of the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International, here on Friday. Aditi carded 2-under 70 to total 1-under 143 and was T-13th, an improvement of 23 places on her first round placement of T-29th.

Following Aditi into the weekend rounds were Tvesa Malik (75-75) at T-56 and Diksha Dagar (78-73) at T-61. Astha Madan (78-75), though, missed the cut. Danish star Emily Kristine Pedersen, who is leading the Order of Merit, raced to a halfway lead with a sparkling 67 in the calmer morning conditions.

At 9-under for 36 holes, she leads by two over Lydia Hall (66-71) and by three over first round leader, Georgia Hall (65-73). The 24-year-old Pedersen closed her second round with an eagle on her closing hole, the 9th hole alongside three birdies and one bogey. Aditi, sixth in Dubai last week, had three birdies on fifth, seventh and closed the day with a third birdie on 18th and her only bogey came on par-3 11th.

Tvesa had five bogeys against two birdies, one of which came on Par-4 seventh, where she had a crippling triple bogey on first day. Dagar, who was staring at an early exit after a first round 78, made amends with a steady 73 with three birdies, two bogeys and a double that came late in the day on par-4 17th. She negotiated a tense par on 18th to make sure she stayed on for the final two rounds.

Welsh star Lydia Hall remains firmly in the hunt just two strokes behind Pederson. Hall put together an exemplary round, despite the blustery conditions the players traditionally face during the afternoons at the King Abdullah Economic City layout. England's in-form Georgia Hall, leader on the opening day of Saudi Arabia’s first-ever professional women’s golf tournament, started strongly before a double bogey on 15 and bogey on 16 halted momentum. The 24-year old closed for 1-over 73 on 6-under par.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fears grow of new Western Sahara war between Morocco and Polisario Front

The Western Saharas Polisario Front group said on Friday that Morocco had broken their ceasefire and ignited war, but Rabat denied there had been any armed clashes and said the three-decade truce remained in place.Fridays flare-up poses the...

BJP will form Bodo Territorial Council: Himanta

Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the Bodo Territorial Council after winning the upcoming election in Bodo Territorial Region in lower Assam. Addressing an election rally at Salaka...

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

The United States, China and other G20 countries on Friday agreed for the first time on a common approach for restructuring government debt as the coronavirus crisis leaves some poorer nations at risk of default.The agreement came as Zambia...

Athletics-Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation - AIU

Kenyas former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020