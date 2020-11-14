Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: Johnson grabs share of Masters lead with first round completed

World number one Dustin Johnson was a model of precision as he moved into a three-way share of the lead with Englishman Paul Casey and South African Dylan Frittelli when the delayed first round of the Masters was completed on Friday. Forty-four players were yet to finish their opening round on Thursday when play was suspended at Augusta National Golf Club due to darkness and of those it was Johnson and Frittelli who joined Casey at the top of a jam-packed leaderboard. Marlins name Ng as MLB's first female general manager

The Miami Marlins have named Kim Ng as general manager, making her the first woman to hold such a position in Major League Baseball, the team said on Friday. Ng has worked as an executive in the MLB Commissioner's Office since 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations and previously served as an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Colts overtake Titans as AFC South favorites

The Indianapolis Colts' convincing 34-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night came with an additional perk. The Colts pulled even with the Titans at 6-3, and have taken over as favorites to win the AFC South. Giants WR Tate apologizes for 'unacceptable' actions

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate said Friday that he apologized to the team and takes full responsibility for what he termed "unacceptable" behavior that led to his one-game benching. Tate displayed frustration over his feelings that not enough passes were coming his way during a nationally televised 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 2. Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation: AIU

Kenya's former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be ineligible to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics, was provisionally suspended in July and the AIU said his ban comes into effect from Dec. 22 2019 which was the date of the third "whereabouts failure". COVID-19 transmission risk very low in elite sports events, says UK doctor

The chances of transmission of COVID-19 during professional sports events are very low, a British doctor researching the impact of the disease told Reuters on Friday. Chris Orton, a research fellow at London's Chelsea and Westminster hospital, said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmission in the United Kingdom during a training session or live match. Haslem to return to Heat for 18th season

Udonis Haslem said Friday that he will return for his 18th season with the Miami Heat -- the only team he's played with since entering the NBA in 2003. He will become just the sixth player in NBA history to spend at least 18 seasons with one team, joining Dirk Nowitzki (21 seasons with Dallas), Kobe Bryant (20, Los Angeles Lakers), John Stockton (19, Utah), Tim Duncan (19, San Antonio) and Reggie Miller (18, Indiana). Golf: McIlroy needs record comeback to win Masters after poor start

Rory McIlroy will need a record comeback to win the Masters after falling 10 strokes off the first-round lead on Friday. Four-times major winner McIlroy looked completely out-of-sorts in posting a three-over-par 75 in ideal conditions for low scoring at Augusta National. Australian Scott suffers unlucky break on Masters Friday

There was no disputing that Adam Scott had the unluckiest break at the Masters on Friday, a wretched piece of poor fortune that fully tested the Australian's famous sense of equanimity. Scott was only three strokes off the lead playing the par-five 15th in the first round at Augusta National, but found the pond protecting the green with his second shot and had to take a penalty stroke. Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. He was 84. His passing was announced Friday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

WRAPUP 7-Biden solidifies U.S. election win, Trump says 'time will tell' if he stays in power

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his election victory on Friday by winning the state of Georgia, and President Donald Trump said time will tell if another administration takes over soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging Bid...

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases versus 8 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13, up from eight cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority reported on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported in...

Biden aide says no U.S.-wide COVID lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel

President-elect Joe Bidens top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging coronavirus as three U.S. West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel. The...

S.Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmi...
