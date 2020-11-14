Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Iceland coach Hamren to step down after England game

Erik Hamren will step down as head coach of Iceland after his side's final Nations League game against England on Wednesday. Iceland, who travel to England for their final group game next Wednesday, are bottom of League A Group 2 with no points from four games.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-11-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 19:26 IST
Soccer-Iceland coach Hamren to step down after England game

Erik Hamren will step down as head coach of Iceland after his side's final Nations League game against England on Wednesday. Iceland lost their Euro 2020 playoff to Hungary on Thursday after conceding two late goals and that has prompted the 63-year-old, who led his native Sweden to the Euros in 2012 and 2016, to step away.

"We didn't qualify for the Euros, and Iceland start their World Cup qualification in March. And in that case, I think it's best that others take over and lead Iceland toward the World Cup," he told a press conference ahead of their penultimate Nations League group game against Denmark on Sunday. Iceland, who travel to England for their final group game next Wednesday, are bottom of League A Group 2 with no points from four games.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday

Britains Prince Charles celebrated his 72nd birthday Saturday following an eventful year that saw him contract the coronavirus and his son Prince Harry step down from official royal duties. Gun salutes would normally be fired from Londons G...

Delhi Police Commissioner visits duty points, staff residential colonies to greet them on Diwali

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday visited various duty points and police staff residential colonies in the national capital to greet them on the occasion of Diwali, according to an official statement. Shrivastava visite...

40-yr-old man kills himself after shooting at wife in Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old transporter allegedly shot at his wife, critically injuring her, and then fatally shot himself in the head in the Shalimar Garden area here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night around 10 pm at the ...

Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time, shattering one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet. Michele Flournoy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020