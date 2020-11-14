Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. I couldn't look at a tennis court', Kyrgios resets during layoff

Nick Kyrgios was already considering taking a year off from tennis before the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the sport provided him with the "perfect" opportunity for a reset. The world number 45 last played a competitive match in early February in Acapulco after deciding to remain at home in Australia when the circuit resumed in Europe and North America. Rahm moves into tie for Masters lead in second round

Spanish world number two Jon Rahm moved into a tie for the lead in the delayed second round of the Masters on Saturday, taking advantage of ideal morning conditions to shoot a six-under-par 66. Rahm, at 26 primed to win a major championship was among 48 players who resumed the round at 7.30 a.m. at Augusta National as the tournament scurried to get back on schedule after Thursday's long break for bad weather. At 63, Langer poised to become oldest to make Masters cut

Double Masters champion Bernhard Langer is poised to make the halfway cut at the Masters at age 63 and supplant Gary Player as the oldest ever to qualify for the final two rounds. After shooting 68 73, Langer posted a three-under-par 141 score on Friday that left him equal 27th with half the field yet to complete the round at Augusta National. Motor racing: Stroll takes shock Turkish GP pole, Hamilton sixth

Canadian Lance Stroll seized an astonishing first Formula One pole position on Saturday in a crazy weather-hit Turkish Grand Prix qualifying that snapped a 14-race streak for dominant Mercedes. While the 22-year-old Racing Point driver celebrated wildly over the team radio, six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified only sixth for a race likely to crown him world champion for a record-equalling seventh time. DeChambeau tests negative for coronavirus despite feeling 'weird'

Pre-tournament Masters favourite Bryson DeChambeau said he has had a coronavirus test as a precaution after feeling "weird" during the season's final major. DeChambeau barely made the halfway cut with nothing to spare on Friday morning, a distant nine strokes from the lead at Augusta National. Golf: McIlroy needs record comeback to win Masters after poor start

Rory McIlroy will need a record comeback to win the Masters after falling 10 strokes off the first-round lead on Friday. Four-times major winner McIlroy looked completely out-of-sorts in posting a three-over-par 75 in ideal conditions for low scoring at Augusta National. Singh pulls out of Masters due to illness

Fiji's Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the ongoing Masters at Augusta National due to illness, organisers said on Saturday. The three-times Major winner, who shot a first-round 75, was eight-over par 10 holes through his second round before pulling out. Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. He was 84. His passing was announced Friday by the Louisville Sports Commission. Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown

Novak Djokovic said sealing the year-end men's world number one tennis ranking had eased some of the pressure on him as he heads into the ATP Finals and will look to end his season on a high. The 33-year-old is bidding for a sixth crown in the season-ending tournament to go level with Roger Federer and will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in his opener on Monday. Zverev under a cloud as he bids for second ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals on Monday still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova. The German, ranked seventh in the world, responded to the allegations after arriving in London for the eight-day event that will bring the curtain down on the season.