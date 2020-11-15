Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Johnson three shots clear after 45 holes at Masters

Ten players were within one stroke starting the round, but Johnson broke clear after almost holing his approach shot for a tap-in eagle at the par-five second. Seemingly fully recovered from a recent bout of the novel coronavirus, he had mastery of his trusty power fade off the tee and displayed supreme distance control with his irons, hitting every green in regulation on the front nine at Augusta National.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 01:29 IST
Golf-Johnson three shots clear after 45 holes at Masters

Dustin Johnson seized control of the Masters halfway through the third round on Saturday with a sizzling display of power and precision that left his rivals struggling to stay within striking distance. Ten players were within one stroke starting the round, but Johnson broke clear after almost holing his approach shot for a tap-in eagle at the par-five second.

Seemingly fully recovered from a recent bout of the novel coronavirus, he had mastery of his trusty power fade off the tee and displayed supreme distance control with his irons, hitting every green in regulation on the front nine at Augusta National. Johnson reached the turn at 14 under par, three strokes ahead of fellow American Justin Thomas and Mexican Abraham Ancer, and four in front of South Korean Im Sung-jae.

For all his talent, world number one Johnson has only one major title to his credit, a disappointing haul for a player who has all the physical attributes necessary for greatness. A joint runner-up to Tiger Woods last year, Johnson has a long way to go before he can start thinking of how he would look in a Green Jacket.

However, his fast start all but eliminated several big names from contention, including Woods. Four shots back when he teed off, Woods needed a fast start but instead had two bogeys and did not make a birdie until the 12th hole, a sixth Masters title seemingly nothing more than a dream as he fell 10 shots behind Johnson after 14 holes.

RAHM DOUBLE-BOGEY World number two Jon Rahm, who shared the halfway lead with Johnson, Thomas, Ancer and Australia's Cameron Smith, came unglued at the par-five eighth.

He ran up a double-bogey after his third shot struck a tree and ricocheted into an unplayable lie in a bush, and plunged six shots behind. It was a sad turn of events for the Spaniard, who earlier on Saturday was among 48 players who resumed the second round at 7.30 am as the tournament played catch-up after Thursday's long break for bad weather.

Resuming with a birdie putt at the 13th, which Rahm stroked home on the smooth green, and helped by a chip-in at the par-five 15th to avoid dropping a shot, the Spaniard parred in to match the second lowest score of the round. Pre-tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau (74) made the cut with nothing to spare, nine shots back after bogeying the final two holes of his second round.

He said he had been feeling "weird" and took a coronavirus test on Friday night as a precaution. It came back negative. Sixty players made the cut, which fell at even par.

The second round had barely finished before the third round started at 10.20 am (1520 GMT). What started out with a morning chill in the air gave way to bright sunshine and pleasant November warmth in this unique spectator-free event being played for the first time in autumn.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 as cases rise

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after announcing the country had posted a record number of new cases in a single day.This is a war, every day the virus takes the lives ...

WRAPUP 5-As legal blitz flounders, Trump protesters back false election claims

Tens of thousands of President Donald Trumps supporters marched through downtown Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with long-shot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe ...

People News Roundup: 'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Thats crazy Kylie tops chart in five decades as Disco hits No.1Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a crazy slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female...

Rockets fired at Eritrean capital from Ethiopia, diplomats say

At least three rockets were fired at Eritreas capital from Ethiopia on Saturday night, five regional diplomats said, a major escalation of an 11-day conflict pitting Ethiopian federal troops against local forces in the northern Tigray regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020