Sports News Roundup: Rahm moves into tie for Masters lead; Steelers QB Roethlisberger activated from COVID-19 list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rahm moves into tie for Masters lead in second round

Spanish world number two Jon Rahm moved into a tie for the lead in the delayed second round of the Masters on Saturday, taking advantage of ideal morning conditions to shoot a six-under-par 66. Rahm, at 26 primed to win a major championship was among 48 players who resumed the round at 7.30 a.m. at Augusta National as the tournament scurried to get back on schedule after Thursday's long break for bad weather.

Steelers QB Roethlisberger activated from COVID-19 list

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four Pittsburgh Steelers players activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were all placed on the list after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Motor racing: Stroll takes shock Turkish GP pole, Hamilton sixth

Canadian Lance Stroll seized an astonishing first Formula One pole position on Saturday in a crazy weather-hit Turkish Grand Prix qualifying that snapped a 14-race streak for dominant Mercedes. While the 22-year-old Racing Point driver celebrated wildly over the team radio, six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified only sixth for a race likely to crown him world champion for a record-equalling seventh time.

Second-placed Ancer, Im and Smith carry nations' hopes at Masters

Mexico's Abraham Ancer and South Korea's Im Sung-jae can make history for their respective countries at the Masters on Sunday, while Australia's Cameron Smith could pen another memorable chapter for a proud golfing nation. Tied for second, the trio who were team mates on the 2019 International Presidents Cup team will start the final round on Sunday four strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson at Augusta National.

Man in firing line no problem for Langer

Bernhard Langer has seen just about everything during his 37 years playing the Masters but Saturday provided a first for someone who has been featuring here since before most of this year's competitors were even born. A unique Masters being played largely in silence without spectators means those few people on the Augusta National premises need to be more observant than usual to stay out of the way, without any gallery noise to provide audible cues.

NBA preseason to take place December 11-19

The NBA preseason is less than one month away, with exhibition games set to take place from Dec. 11-19, The Athletic reported Saturday. The regular season already was slated to begin on Dec. 22, just in time to allow the league to contest a full slate of Christmas Day games. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule has yet to be released.

DeChambeau tests negative for coronavirus despite feeling 'weird'

Pre-tournament Masters favourite Bryson DeChambeau said he has had a coronavirus test as a precaution after feeling "weird" during the season's final major. DeChambeau barely made the halfway cut with nothing to spare on Friday morning, a distant nine strokes from the lead at Augusta National.

Sinner claims maiden ATP title with victory at Sofia Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner became the youngest first-time winner on the ATP Tour in 12 years on Saturday after edging Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-4 3-6 7-6(3) to claim the Sofia Open. Sinner, contesting his first ATP Tour final, served notice of his intentions early on when he forced Pospisil to save three break points in his first service game before breaking the Canadian's serve in the third game.

Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown

Novak Djokovic said sealing the year-end men's world number one tennis ranking had eased some of the pressure on him as he heads into the ATP Finals and will look to end his season on a high. The 33-year-old is bidding for a sixth crown in the season-ending tournament to go level with Roger Federer and will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in his opener on Monday.

Zverev under a cloud as he bids for second ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals on Monday still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova. The German, ranked seventh in the world, responded to the allegations after arriving in London for the eight-day event that will bring the curtain down on the season.