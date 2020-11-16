Mido suggests Mourinho's name as England's football manager

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:16 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Egyptian striker Mido has proposed Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho's name as a replacement for Gareth Southgate as England's football manager. Mido has also said that England needs a manager with a strong character. The former Egyptian striker gave his opinion as England suffered a 0-2 defeat against Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday (local time).

Mido has also played under Southgate for three years at Middlesbrough. The 37-year-old Egyptian believes that Southgate lacks the personality to handle a team which comprises of so much talent. "England needs a proper manager..they are wasting their time with Southgate. it's true he always says the right things in the media and probably that's why he kept his job for so long but believe me he is stuttering every time things go wrong at halftime. Players feel his fear," Mido tweeted on Monday.

"England got some top talents in their side they need a manager with strong character, someone who can get them to enjoy themselves and play with no fear..I'm sorry but Southgate is not the man to do that. My advice to the FA go and get #Mourinho as your head coach and appoint Southgate as the FA chairman they r both perfect for the job.. get Southgate away from the players..as far as you can," he added. Southgate has suffered 10 defeats in his 48 matches in charge of England's senior side.

England are currently placed at the third spot in the Nations League Group 2. The side have seven points from five matches. Southgate's side will next take on Iceland on Wednesday, November 18. (ANI)

