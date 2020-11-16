Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tim Paine in self-isolation after cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Australia

Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine is among the few state cricketers who are self-isolating themselves as state governments have started responding to a developing COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:46 IST
Tim Paine in self-isolation after cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Australia
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine is among the few state cricketers who are self-isolating themselves as state governments have started responding to a developing COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia. Players and support staff hailing from Tasmania, Western Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria all returned home from their Sheffield Shield hub in Adelaide last week. As per guidelines, state governments have asked all players and staff to quarantine themselves if they returned home from Adelaide after November 9, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"Like all people who have travelled from South Australia to Tasmania in the last seven days, the Tasmanian Tigers Sheffield Shield squad are self-isolating as we wait for further advice from Public Health. Players and staff have Covid-19 swab tests scheduled for later today," ESPNCricinfo quoted a Cricket Tasmania spokesperson as saying. India and Australia are set to square off against each other in the first Test of the four-match series in Adelaide. The match is still one month away, but there are people who have started getting worried about the cluster of cases reappearing in South Australia. The first Test match is scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval from December 17 and this will be a day-night contest.

The India squad and the Australia players who were at the Indian Premier League are currently undergoing 14 days quarantine in Sydney. Australia and India will lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on November 27. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit

President Donald Trumps campaign is withdrawing a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to capture the state and help win the White House. ...

WRAPUP 2-Asia at a crossroads in fight against coronavirus as cases surge

Countries across the Asia-Pacific region reported record new coronavirus numbers and fresh outbreaks on Monday, with Japan facing mounting pressure to reimpose a state of emergency and South Korea warning it was at a critical crossroads.The...

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on first operational mission in space

A SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts soared into outer space on Sunday, marking the kick-off of what NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administration hopes will be years of the company helping to keep the International Space Stati...

Nitish to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Shah, Nadda to be present

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. The BJP, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020