Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-CAS halves Australian Jack's doping ban to two years

The 22-year-old freestyle swimmer was withdrawn from the team days before the championships in Gwangju, South Korea, having tested positive for the substance in an out-of-competition test on June 26 last year. Swimming Australia provisionally suspended Jack before the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority said she would be banned for four years commencing July 12, 2019 subject to any procedure she would initiate at CAS.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:28 IST
Swimming-CAS halves Australian Jack's doping ban to two years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday halved Australian swimmer Shayna Jack's four-year ban for a positive drug test before last year's world championships, saying she did not intentionally ingest the banned anabolic agent Ligandrol. The 22-year-old freestyle swimmer was withdrawn from the team days before the championships in Gwangju, South Korea, having tested positive for the substance in an out-of-competition test on June 26 last year.

Swimming Australia provisionally suspended Jack before the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority said she would be banned for four years commencing July 12, 2019 subject to any procedure she would initiate at CAS. "Jack is found to have committed a violation of Article 2.1 of the Swimming Australia Ltd Anti-Doping Policy 2015 and is suspended for a period of two years commencing as from the date of her provisional suspension," CAS said in a statement https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_2020_A1.pdf.

"... The sole arbitrator in charge of this matter found, on the balance of probabilities, that Jack did not intentionally ingest Ligandrol and considered that she had discharged her onus of proving the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional. "As a consequence, the sole arbitrator imposed a reduced period of ineligibility of two years, commencing on the date of her provisional suspension."

Jack, who is set to miss the Tokyo Olympics next year, said on Instagram that sport's highest court "confirmed in emphatic terms" that she did not intentionally use Ligandrol. "There was no evidence produced by my accusers as to how this substance entered my system. With the time out of the sport dating back to July 2019, I'll be eligible to return to competitive swimming by July 2021," she said.

"... I cannot change the rules and the rules will remain as they are for the time being. Therefore, I accept this decision with a positive attitude and with gratitude that my career as a swimmer will resume next year."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel, German governors to assess lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will assess the effects of a nearly two-week-long partial lockdown with state governors in a video conference MondayGermany went into a partial lockdown at the beginning of November that included closing rest...

PNC to buy US unit of Spain's BBVA bank for USD 11.6 billion

PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the US subsidiary of Spains BBVA bank for USD 11.6 billion in cash. BBVAs US operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have USD 104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainl...

Heavy snowfall delays departure of CMs Adityanath, Rawat from Kedarnath

Heavy snowfall on Monday delayed the departure of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat for Badrinath after they had offered prayers at Kedarnath temple and attended a ceremony fo...

Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar CM for seventh time in 20 years

Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades, in presence of top leaders of the NDA including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Kumar, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020