Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Busquets out of Spain v Germany clash, doubt for Atletico v Barca

Spain will be without midfield anchor Sergio Busquets for Tuesday's Nations League decider at home to Germany after he was diagnosed with a sprained knee following Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Switzerland. Spain must beat Group A4 leaders Germany to progress to the final four of the Nations League.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:10 IST
Soccer-Busquets out of Spain v Germany clash, doubt for Atletico v Barca

Spain will be without midfield anchor Sergio Busquets for Tuesday's Nations League decider at home to Germany after he was diagnosed with a sprained knee following Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Switzerland. A medical report sent out by the Spanish soccer federation on Monday said Busquets had sprained his left knee and although the injury was described as "mild", he has been advised to miss the game.

Barcelona's Busquets, 32, is also a doubt for his side's crucial La Liga match away to Atletico Madrid on Saturday, deepening the Catalans' injury woes after losing forward Ansu Fati for four months to a serious knee injury. Spain must beat Group A4 leaders Germany to progress to the final four of the Nations League.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Rise from the rubble': Lebanese artist turns blast debris into symbol of hope

She stands nearly three metres tall with her arm raised, the wind whipping the hair away from her scarred face, and a broken clock at her feet with the hands showing 6.08, the time that a blast ripped through Beirut port on the evening of A...

Harassment, humiliation: Artistes cry foul as govt asks to vacate accommodation

Leading artists who have been asked to vacate their government allotted residences, including Padma Shri awardee Bharati Shivaji, on Monday said they were feeling harassed, humiliated and pained by the governments treatment. In October this...

East Bengal apply for club licensing exemption

SC East Bengal on Monday said they have applied for club licensing exemption for the 2020-21 season. Newest entrants in the Indian Super League, East Bengal, along with Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC were t...

US Navy's Nimitz strike group to be part of 2nd phase of Malabar exercise beginning Tuesday

The Indian Navys Vikramaditya carrier battle group, the Nimitz strike group of the US Navy and several frontline warships from the Australian and Japanese navies will carry out a four-day high-intensity war game in the Northern Arabian Sea ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020