Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A clubs to vote on media unit stake sale on Nov. 19 - sources

Serie A is still seeking some price adjustment ahead of the Nov. 19 meeting, the source said. A second source said the final deal would include a lock-up period of six years.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 17-11-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 00:52 IST
Soccer-Serie A clubs to vote on media unit stake sale on Nov. 19 - sources

A key meeting to vote on the sale of a 10% stake in the media rights business of Italy's top-flight soccer league has been delayed to Nov. 19 as Serie A clubs need more time to hammer out a deal, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. A dedicated Serie A committee - which is leading the talks with a consortium of investment funds interested in the stake - met club representatives on Monday and decided to put back the vote, which was initially planned for Nov. 18, by one day, the sources said.

Last month, Serie A granted a consortium including CVC Capital Partners, Advent and state-backed Italian fund FSI a four-week exclusive period to discuss a bid of up to 1.65 billion euros for a 10% stake in the league's media unit. The exclusivity period ended on Nov. 13 and the two sides are now trying to reach an agreement by the end of the year, the sources said.

"There are still some details to fine tune so the meeting is going to be postponed to Thursday," one of the sources said. Serie A is still seeking some price adjustment ahead of the Nov. 19 meeting, the source said.

A second source said the final deal would include a lock-up period of six years. The end goal is to bring in outside investors to replenish Serie A's coffers as the league faces a sharp drop in revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, with matches being played in empty stadiums and broadcasters expected to cut spending on pay-TV deals.

Also Read: Italian 10-year government bond yield eases off record lows

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup-sources

President Donald Trumps new Pentagon team has not yet signalled an imminent withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, raising expectations among U.S. officials and allies that Trump might settle for a partial reduction before leaving ...

Former Harvard fencing coach, businessman charged with $1.5 million bribery scheme

A former Harvard University fencing coach and the chief executive of a telecommunications company were arrested on Monday on charges they engaged in a bribery scheme aimed at securing the admission of the businessmans two sons to the Ivy Le...

Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case declines to testify in Canada court

A key witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Mengs ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday. Meng arrived b...

Motor racing-'Tragedy' if Perez not in F1 next year, says Brawn

Sergio Perez more than deserves to stay in Formula One, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday after the Mexican finished second to now-seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Turkey at the weekend. Perez is without a seat for 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020