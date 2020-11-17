Left Menu
Mourinho takes dig at international break as Doherty tests COVID positive

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has taken a dig at the international break as one of his players (Matt Doherty) returned with a positive COVID-19 test while on duty with Ireland.

17-11-2020
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has taken a dig at the international break as one of his players (Matt Doherty) returned with a positive COVID-19 test while on duty with Ireland. Doherty tested positive for COVID-19 after playing full 90 minutes in both Ireland's fixtures during the November break.

Mourinho posted his photo on Instagram and taking a dig at the international break, the Tottenham Hotspur manager wrote: "Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies, and total safety." "COVID test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place, and much more. After another training session with only six players, it is now time to take care of myself," he added.

Many have questioned the need for holding an international break during the coronavirus pandemic and Mourinho is the latest to express his displeasure with it. Last week, Doherty's Ireland team-mate Alan Browne had also tested positive for coronavirus a day after playing a match against England.

Tottenham is currently in the second spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings with 17 points from eight matches. The side will next take on Manchester City on Saturday, November 21. (ANI)

