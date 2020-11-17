Left Menu
Cricket-BCCI names MPL Sports as India's new kit sponsor until 2023

The agreement will run from this November to December 2023, replacing sportswear giant Nike whose five-year extension signed in 2016 ended this year. Under the partnership, MPL Sports will provide kits for the men's, women's and Under-19 Indian teams and it will also be allowed to sell licensed Team India merchandise.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:48 IST
Mobile Premier League's sports merchandise brand MPL Sports will be the new sponsor of kit for the Indian cricket team under a three-year deal until 2023, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. The agreement will run from this November to December 2023, replacing sportswear giant Nike whose five-year extension signed in 2016 ended this year.

Under the partnership, MPL Sports will provide kits for the men's, women's and Under-19 Indian teams and it will also be allowed to sell licensed Team India merchandise. "We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team's kit, and bring official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement.

The association will begin this month with India's tour of Australia, where they are set to play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 matches and four tests. MPL, a mobile e-sports platform, is the second fantasy league company to come on board with the BCCI after Dream 11 were chosen as the main sponsor of the Indian Premier League for its recently concluded 2020 edition.

