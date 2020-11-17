Carey hoping IPL stint under Ponting helps in reclaiming T20 spot against India

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey on Tuesday said he is hoping to regain his place in the Australian T20 side for the series against India after having worked on "little technical" aspects of his game under Ricky Ponting during the recent IPL. Carey had the opportunity to work with Ponting in the UAE during his time with IPL finalists Delhi Capitals, a side coached by the World Cup-winning former skipper.

"...my first opportunity to be part of IPL and to have Ricky as head coach of Delhi and a few other familiar faces in the squad made it a really enjoyable couple of months," Carey told reporters during a video conference. "I was lucky enough to work with him through the World Cup last year and formed a good relationship. He was an amazing player, and is an amazing coach, and he picks up on little things really quickly," he added while talking about his maiden IPL experience.

The 29-year-old was dropped from Australia's T20 side before the final match of a series against England in September due to poor form. In the IPL, he played just three matches, scoring 32 runs. Australia and India will lock horns in three T20 Internationals starting December 4 after a three-match ODI series, which begins on November 27.

"We had a lot to talk about and although I didn't play a lot of games it gave me a lot of opportunity to train and just work on a few little technical parts of my game which will hopefully help me grow and develop and have a successful summer," he said. Carey had hit his maiden international century in Australia's series-clinching ODI win over England.

However, in the preceding T20 series against England, he had to make way for Matthew Wade in the third T20I after scoring just three runs in the first two games. He had an equally forgettable outing in South Africa in February last year where he scored 7, 14 and 27 in three T20 innings.

"I guess my numbers in the past few T20s probably allowed the opening of the door for Wadey to come in. I never like being left out of any team but it's allowed me to go away and develop," he said. "If it's a lower-order role or back up the top of the order, I'm doing everything I can to get back into that team and it's something I want to do.

"Since then I felt like I finished off that UK tour really strongly and took a lot out of the IPL working with (Ponting)." With the rescheduled T20 World Cup just 12 months away, Carey is hoping to get his place back in the T20I series against India beginning December 4. "I think it's a great opportunity to continually work out the best line-up. Although it's 12 months away, you want to hone in on some specific roles and getting some form going into that World Cup.

"Coming up against England recently and India soon, we're playing the best in the world so it's a great indicator of where our T20 cricket is at."