Rugby-Davies' participation against Georgia in doubt due to knee injury

Wales centre Jonathan Davies will undergo a scan on a knee injury before a decision is made on whether he is able to play against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli on Saturday. “He’s in the process of having scans,” forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Probably in the next 24 hours we’ll know how serious that is. But he’s up and walking about. He was keen to get games under his belt but hopefully it won’t be too serious.” Davies suffered a knee injury in the 32-9 Autumn Nations Cup defeat by Ireland in Dublin last Friday that extended Wales' losing run to six games.

The 32-year-old, who has made 84 appearances with Wales, returned recently after being sidelined for 11 months with a knee injury that required surgery. Wales are still monitoring loose forwards Ross Moriarty and Josh Navidi, who have also been battling with injury. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)