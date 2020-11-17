MPL sets up Rs 37-cr fund for Indian game developers, studios

Left Menu
With over six crore users in India, game developers find a ready audience for their games on MPL's Android and iOS apps. In a separate statement, MPL said it has inked a three-year deal with BCCI for being the 'Official Kit Sponsor for Team India'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:53 IST
E-sports and mobile gaming platform, Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Tuesday said it has earmarked a Rs 37-crore fund for Indian game developers and studios to develop their games for national and global audiences. The company has also given Rs 10 crore payout to 10 of its game developer partners between November 2019 to October this year.

MPL's unique platform model offers game developers the chance to monetise right from day 1 of publishing. "At MPL, we recognise the tremendous potential that the Indian game developer ecosystem has and thus, have announced a Rs 37-crore fund that game developers can use to build their offerings," MPL co-founder Shubh Malhotra said in a statement.

The fund is earmarked for Indian game developers and studios to develop their games for national and global audiences. MPL has also expanded internationally, with over 3.5 million users in Indonesia, thus taking Indian-made games to the world. The fund is open to all Indian game developers and studios and they can apply for it by reaching out to MPL, the statement said.

The gaming platform will soon launch a single-window online console for game developers to apply for the fund as well as to submit their games to MPL for screening and publishing, it added. Game developers and studios publish their games on MPL under revenue-sharing agreements with the gaming platform, where developers can start monetising their games via MPL's cash tournaments and contests.

MPL has on boarded over 70 games on its app since its inception in 2018 and has partnered with established as well as independent game developers from across India. With over six crore users in India, game developers find a ready audience for their games on MPL's Android and iOS apps.

In a separate statement, MPL said it has inked a three-year deal with BCCI for being the 'Official Kit Sponsor for Team India'. As part of a three-year deal, MPL Sports designed and manufactured jerseys will be worn by Men's, Women's and the Under-19 INDIAN cricket teams, the statement said.

The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. MPL Sports' association with the BCCI begins with upcoming India's tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys, it added.

The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits. Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.

MPL Sports offers a range of affordable products, from sports and athleisure wear to cricket equipment, as well as other accessories such as masks, wrist bands, footwear and headgear, etc. The brand also plans to launch affordable high-performance clothing and accessories for e-sports fans.

