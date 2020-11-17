Left Menu
Soccer-Ukraine-Switzerland Nations League match cancelled due to COVID-19

"UEFA, UAF and the Swiss Football Association are ready for the match, but the ban (by) local authorities cancels all hopes of football organizations to hold the game," it said. UEFA will decide later on what to do about the missed match, UAF said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:15 IST
Ukraine's Nations League game against Switzerland on Tuesday has been cancelled after the entire Ukraine team was placed in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests within the squad, the Ukraine Association of Football (UAF) said on Tuesday. Three Ukraine players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

UEFA told UAF that the Department of Health of the Canton of Lucerne had quarantined the entire delegation from Ukraine so the match was off, UAF said in a statement. "UEFA, UAF and the Swiss Football Association are ready for the match, but the ban (by) local authorities cancels all hopes of football organizations to hold the game," it said.

UEFA will decide later on what to do about the missed match, UAF said. Ukraine travelled to Switzerland after being defeated 3-1 by Germany last Saturday.

