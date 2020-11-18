Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chess.com, FIDE agree to broadcast rights deal for 2021 World Championship

Chess.com has become the first company to acquire broadcast rights for the 2021 FIDE World Championship Match. The company, based in Palo Alto, California, will be an official broadcast partner for what is set to be the biggest global chess event of recent decades.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:50 IST
Chess.com, FIDE agree to broadcast rights deal for 2021 World Championship
Representative Image (Photo/ International Chess Federation Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chess.com has become the first company to acquire broadcast rights for the 2021 FIDE World Championship Match. The company, based in Palo Alto, California, will be an official broadcast partner for what is set to be the biggest global chess event of recent decades. The groundbreaking agreement between Chess.com and FIDE will bring the world chess championship to a wider audience than ever before. As the world's biggest online chess platform, Chess.com has been the leading broadcaster of the board game in recent years, in partnership with streaming platform Twitch.

Held every two years, the FIDE World Championship Match is by far the most important event for the sport. As the final stage of a long world championship cycle, it is also the most popular: the last title match, held in 2018, was followed by dozens of millions of fans around the globe. "We are truly excited about the prospects of the 2021 World Championship Match, and this agreement is a first step towards making it a great success," FIDE President, Arkady Dvorkovich, said in a statement.

"The popularity of chess is on the rise: more and more people devote more time to play the game than ever before. Chess has always been an exciting and popular game, but now it is also much more accessible, and Chess.com contributed a great deal to that, bringing chess to a whole new audience. We are confident that this will be the most followed World Championship match of recent decades," he added. Chess.com will broadcast its official coverage across multiple platforms in the world's most popular languages, featuring commentary from some of the biggest names in chess and entertainment.

"FIDE has been one of Chess.com's most important partners during the pandemic, helping to bring millions of new players to chess by working with us on some of the world's most prestigious events," said Chess.com's Director of Business Development, Nick Barton. "Chess is experiencing historic growth, and we've been humbled by the sheer volume of new players from around the world who are finding joy playing on our site each day. This broadcast partnership provides us the opportunity to continue our mission of making chess fun and accessible for everyone," he added.

With its unofficial coverage of the 2018 world championship, Chess.com reached 3.4 million unique viewers. The record-breaking coverage of this year's Pogchamps event saw even higher per-day unique viewers. The FIDE World Championship Match is planned to be held in the fall of 2021. It will be played between reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen and the winner of the 2020 Candidates tournament.

In addition to the championship, Chess.com has also acquired broadcast rights for the next two Candidates tournaments. The first is scheduled for the spring of 2021 and entails the second half of the 2020 tournament, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next Candidates tournament is scheduled for 2022.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

People go hungry in Ethiopia's Tigray as conflict marches on

People are going hungry in Ethiopias rebellious northern Tigray region as roads are blocked, airports are closed and the federal government marches on its capital in a final push to win a two-week war. At this stage there is simply very lit...

UP engineer suspended after his arrest by CBI for alleged sexual abuse of children

Authorities have suspended a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department after he was arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on d...

Shanghai shares end higher as market eyes fresh policy support

China stocks shed some of their early gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index ending the session higher on Wednesday, lifted by the governments pledge to implement additional policy measures to prop up a coronavirus-ravaged broad...

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, Know more on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 movies

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie enthusiasts. The previous movies had been remarkably successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally.There is no official announcement on the release of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020