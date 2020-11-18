Ind vs Aus: First Test can be played with red-ball in Brisbane or Melbourne, says Hazlewood

Left Menu
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has suggested that the first game of the four-match Test series against India can be played with the red-ball in either Brisbane or Melbourne if the situation does not improve in Adelaide.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has suggested that the first game of the four-match Test series against India can be played with the red-ball in either Brisbane or Melbourne if the situation does not improve in Adelaide. India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first Test would be a day-night match at Adelaide, but of late, South Australia has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

South Australia is entering a hard lockdown for six days as Adelaide continues to grapple with a coronavirus outbreak and it has casted doubt on whether the series will start in the city as planned. Hazlewood has said that the pink-ball Test should only be played in Adelaide and as a result, he has suggested that the first Test of the series can be a red-ball contest in either Brisbane or Melbourne, and later a pink-ball match can be played in Adelaide.

"He (curator Damian Hough) has got the wicket perfect at Adelaide for a pink-ball Test. A few grounds around Australia are too abrasive or too hard, such as the Gabba or Perth. Those wickets are too hard for a pink ball, it goes quite soft after a certain amount of time," cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying. "Could be a red ball (first Test in) Melbourne or Brisbane or somewhere, then we head back to Adelaide later on in the summer. From all reports, we're still good for Adelaide but it can always change, hopefully, they can get on top of it in the next week or two," he added.

Hazlewood also suggested that the first Test at Brisbane would help all the pacers as Brisbane will keep getting hotter as the summer progresses. Currently, the last match of the four-Test series is slated to be played at the Gabba, Brisbane. "The longer we wait the hotter it gets up there, so the quicks would all be happy to get that game done in December. We obviously have a really good record up there and it's a great place to start," said Hazlewood.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings. (ANI)

